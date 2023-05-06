What do the resignation of genius engineer Geoffrey Hinton from Google, a new medical breakthrough for people who cannot talk and bodies floating in a Texas lake have in common? The answer is artificial intelligence.
Even though I wrote about the potential dangers of AI as recently as April 1, AI is more the talk of the town than ever — and it will get worse. AI is a big biggie. Even bigger than that.
AI is over taking us so quickly that we don’t have time to ponder deeply and carefully develop a strategy. The experts did not expect AI to overtake us this quickly, nor did they predict that computers would be able to “think” on their own (except in sci-fi movies, that is). Although congress is pondering what to do about this, congress is not noted for speed. If scientists are overwhelmed at the pace of AI, how can we and our institutions adjust in a timely manner? What happens when we experience too many changes too quickly?
One of the men who expedited the development of AI has just resigned from Google; he knows he helped to create this Frankenstein monster. According to foxbusiness.com, “Geoffrey Hinton, a Google engineer widely considered the godfather of artificial intelligence, has quit his job and is now warning of the dangers of further AI development.
“Hinton worked at Google for more than a decade and is responsible for a 2012 tech breakthrough that serves as the foundation of current AIs like ChatGPT. He announced his resignation from Google in a statement to the New York Times, saying he now regrets his work.
“’I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn’t done it, somebody else would have,’ he told the paper.”
He is right. Even if we slowed things down, the Chinese or others would have kept progressing. The article continues quoting Hinton:
“’It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things,’ Hinton went on to say of AI.”
People are already using AI for bad things. Some people unlock their cell phones with a facial recognition app (a form of AI) and a few criminals are taking advantage of this. Take the bodies in Ladybird Lake in Austin, Texas. Foxnews reports:
“Stretching back through 2022, local reports indicate as many as eight men may have been found dead under similar circumstances,” foxnews.com explains. How are these men dying?
Apparently through “roofie attacks,” meaning date-rape drugs are use to incapacitate them. The article by Michael Ruiz continues:
“Police there announced multiple indictments and arrests in connection with a series of robberies that involved drugging victims at bars and then using facial recognition technology to unlock their phones and drain their accounts.
“Several victims died as a result of overdosing on the drugs used to incapacitate them, according to police.”
Even more frightening is the probability that AI will soon be employed to literally read minds. According to a UPI article by Dennis Thompson, “Using functional MRI (fMRI), a newly developed brain-computer interface can read a person’s thoughts and translate them into full sentences, according to a report published Monday in Nature Neuroscience.
“The decoder was developed to read a person’s brain activity and translate what they want to say into continuous, natural language, the researchers said.
“’Eventually, we hope that this technology can help people who have lost the ability to speak due to injuries like strokes or diseases like ALS,’ said lead study author Jerry Tang, a graduate research assistant at the University of Texas at Austin.”
Whereas a mind-reading apparatus could be great to help impaired individuals, you can see how similar equipment could be used for all sorts of evil purposes. Privacy of thought has been a safe haven for the persecuted and oppressed. That safe haven is in jeopardy.
We humans will survive and adjust, I believe. But not without challenges to our freedom, privacy, livelihood and independent thought. Guess we will have to address the challenges as they surface, because we probably will not be able to preclude them.
