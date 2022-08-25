Which weighs more: 8 ounces of water or 8 ounces of butane? Butane — it is a lighter fluid!
We are bombarded with bad and somber news, both in the media and simply by living life. We need humor brakes, like this one. There are many styles of humor, so if these jokes do not resonate with you, you can laugh at my bad taste! Prepare for a rapid succession of attempts at humor with no transitions!
Some people criticize my spelling. So what if I can’t spell armageddon? It’s not the end of the world!
A duck was standing by a busy roadside, waiting for a break in traffic as cars went roaring by. A chicken walks up and says, "Don't do it, friend. You'll never hear the end of it."
I'm trying to start a chewing gum recycling company. ... I just need a little help getting it off the ground.
A shopkeeper receives flowers at the opening of his new store. ... And the card says "Rest In Peace." So he calls up the florist, angry, and she says, "Sir, at least you weren't the one who got flowers at your wife's funeral that said, 'Congratulations on the new location!'"
I told my wife she needed to start embracing her mistakes. So she gave me a big hug!
I just got kicked out of flat earth Facebook group because I asked if the 6 foot social distancing had pushed anyone over the edge.
I didn’t realize how bad a driver I was until the Google Maps voice said, “turn right; pull over; let me out.”
A weasel walks into a bar. The bartender says, “I have never served a weasel before. What can I get you?”
“Pop,” goes the weasel.
I've been charged with killing a man with sandpaper. To be honest I only intended to rough him up a bit.
My doctor says I stress him out with all my whining. Last visit, he took his own blood pressure instead of mine.
Some young men today are too busy beginning a new career to go to college or trade school. The career is called unemployment.
A new strain of lice has been discovered: it is resistant to conventional treatments. This has left the scientists scratching their heads.
Did you hear about the paddy wagon that collided with a cement mixer? A dozen hardened criminals escaped!
A truck loaded with Vick’s VapoRub overturned on the highway, and people were afraid there would be a traffic jam. Fortunately, there was no congestion all day long.
The other day I bought a thesaurus, but when I got home and opened it, all the pages were blank. … I have no words to describe how angry I am!
My balloon has a phobia about music, but not all kinds of music; just pop.
I accidentally made my coffee with Red Bull instead of water. I made it half way to work before I realized I forgot my car.
My dad got in a fight with my mom. He accused her of smearing glue on his firearms. She denied it. But he’s sticking to his guns.
I tried out a new privately owned grocery store called “The Mamas and the Papas.” I bought some lettuce but can’t eat it because all the leaves are brown.
My friend Ty came first in the Beijing marathon 5 years ago, but still has not been awarded a gold medal. China refuses to acknowledge Ty won.
Here is an old bonus joke:
Mary received a parrot as a gift. The parrot was fully grown with a very bad attitude and worse vocabulary. Every other word was profanity. Mary tried to change the bird's attitude, but nothing worked.
Finally, in a moment of desperation, Mary put the parrot in the freezer to get a minute of peace.
For a few moments she heard the bird swearing, squawking and screaming. Then, suddenly, there was absolute quiet. Mary opened the freezer door.
The parrot calmly stepped out and said, "I am very sorry that I offended you with my language and I ask your forgiveness. By the way, may I ask what the chicken did?"
