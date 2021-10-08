Today’s column is a hodgepodge of thoughts. Away we go.
What three ears did Captain Kirk have? His left ear, his right ear and the final frontier. That’s a joke, son. A joke.
I am old enough to remember when “Star Trek” (the original version) was broadcast for the first time in 1966. Those same episodes — plus its spin-offs and movies — are still popular today. It is satisfying to know that Captain Kirk will actually experience outer space. I am not making this up.
According to the BBC, “US tech billionaire Jeff Bezos’s space travel company Blue Origin confirmed that William Shatner would be blasting off from Texas on 12 October.
“Aged 90, the actor will become the oldest person to have flown into space.
“’I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,’ Shatner said in a statement.”
The trip could not be more appropriate! It is a shame that Leonard Nimoy (Mr. Spock) passed away in 2015.
Not long ago, I mentioned that every Monday I post four jokes on my Facebook page. My friends vote for their favorite. This week, however, I foraged the internet and found my jokes, got them ready and hit the “post button” nothing happened. So I hit it again. As an apparent consequence, I could no longer access my Facebook page!
I thought to myself, “I have entered Facebook Jail,” a slang term for a suspended account. A person might be sent to Facebook Jail for several reason: posting too quickly, sending too many “friend requests” in one day, posting inappropriate or suggestive content, or doing anything that makes the automated policing system think your are spamming others (source: onehourprofessor.com).
“Vasicek, you may have been guilty of posting too quickly,” I mused. I subsequently discovered that Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram were out of commission for about six hours.
What a stir this caused! It headlined all the major news sites, like the BBC and UPI. Why would such a limited outage social media outage be so newsworthy? Apparently we are epoxy-glued (seriously addicted) to social media. I remember the old days when the entire internet was out of commission for a few hours; we shrugged it off and found some other work to do.
Moving on, the Kokomo Tribune recently reported that a woman lost her purse on Indiana 931, but police found it and returned it promptly: “An 89-year-old Kokomo woman said two officers returned her purse just minutes after it fell out of the back of a vehicle at night onto Indiana 931.
“Beatrice Shaffer said her friend was driving her home around 9 p.m. Friday after music practice at Faith Presbyterian Church when they heard a loud noise behind them. They had just turned from Lincoln Street onto U.S. 31.
“The two looked back but didn’t see anything unusual, so they continued on to Shaffer’s house on North Bell Street.” Kudos to our Kokomo Police for finding and returning the purse before Beatrice could even phone for help.
This reminds me of an incident in my own life. Back in the 1980s, I would sometimes place my Bible on the roof of my car so I could dig out my keys and open the door. On about four or five occasions, I left it on the roof and drove off. As I was driving obliviously, drivers in the next lane would be pointing toward my car roof. I would pull over and retrieve my Bible. I finally determined to stop using the roof for this purpose.
I often jest that I read a book on how to remember better, but I forgot what it said. The truth is that I did read a book on how to remember, but I did remember the book’s main point: write down everything you can so that you save brain space for what you can’t write down. My memory is still not excellent (I forget both names and faces), but I do get along better because I follow that recommendation. I even remembered to write this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.