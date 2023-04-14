Every date of the year has its history. For years, when I heard someone talk about April 15th, I immediately thought of the income tax filing deadline. When I became a fan of Old Time Radio, I noticed that the comedy shows jested about March 15th as the deadline. It was then I realized something had changed!
Here is what I have found out. The original filing date in 1913 (when income tax first began in the U.S.), was March 1. That didn’t last long. It was changed to March 15th in 1918. Finally, it was moved to April 15th, where it remained up until recently. This year, it has crept us to April 18th. Like a teacher giving students more time to get a paper done, it only prolongs the inevitable! The procrastinators will still procrastinate and begin the night before. (There are many good books on overcoming procrastination, but the procrastinators never get around to reading them!)
There is a lot more to April 15 than tax, and I have selected events from a wikipedia.com list. Of course commentary is my own, and other sources are noted.
On this day in 1861, President Abraham Lincoln called for 75,000 Volunteers to help stop the unrest that would soon morph into the War Between the States. On the same day – in 1865 – Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Boothe!
In 1912 on this very day, the Titanic sunk in the North Atlantic. I have seen several documentaries about the various blunders that melded together to make this disaster happen. I am surprised that luxury cruises continued to be popular. The Hindenburg Disaster in May of 1937 put an end to the zeppelin/dirigible industry (sadly). According to foreignpolicy.com, the good news is that there are serious efforts to bring back new versions of these amazing airships.
In 1923, on this day, insulin became available for diabetics! It would be hard to imagine the plight of individuals afflicted with this disease before insulin! Apnews.com informs us that more than 8 million people in the U.S. take insulin. Many of these people would live shorter lives without it. This is an important historical marker, celebrating one hundred years today!
In 1941, the Germans bombed Belfast. There were about 1,000 casualties in a single day. According to parliament.uk, over the course of WWII, more than 70,000 civilians died while in their own country. German bombing before the U.S. entered the war was aggressive.
In 1955 on this day, McDonald’s opened their first franchised restaurant in Des Plaines, IL. When I was a boy in the Chicago suburbs, White Castle and McDonald’s were already popular. But I do not care for ketchup, I detest mustard (so “scrape it off the bun” is not good enough), and I don’t like pickles, either. So I ordered my hamburger plain and had to wait and wait and wait. My parents could have driven me home and fried up a hamburger for me more quickly! Of course, they are much faster now. But, I admit, I still bear a childhood grudge. I prefer to patronize the other fast food chains for emotional reasons.
On this day in 1989, the Tiananmen Square protests began. Sad that the progress once made in China toward freedom has now be heading in the opposite direction. Christians and other religious groups are experiencing increased restriction and persecution.
In 2013 on this day, the nation grieved because of the Boston Marathon Bombing, in which two people were killed while 264 others were injured. Ten years ago today.
In 2019, fire wreaked havoc on the Notre Dame Cathedral. Work is ongoing, and they expect to open the cathedral to visitors in December of 2024 (afar.com).
In 2021, closer to home, a shooting occurred at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis; 9 people were killed and an additional 7 injured.
April 15th is mixed, but it seems the bad events outnumber the good. But whatever our assessment, it is a truly important date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.