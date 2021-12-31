The house smelled of homemade pizzas baking in the oven.
My imaginary friends, Elmer and Emil — and their imaginary spouses, Evelyn and Elvira — had just arrived and were seated in our living room.
“Sure is good of you to invite us for dinner and cards,” Emil commented. “Nothing like getting together for good clean fun!”
“Can I get you some coffee, tea, or soda pop?” Marylu offered our guests. All of them were in the mood for coffee, so Marylu found herself the solo tea drinker.
“I’m working on a New Year’s resolution,” Evelyn offered. We especially welcomed her input, because she and Elmer had recently married. It was a second marriage for both of them, and so we were trying to bond to Evelyn.
“You know that there funny guy, Joey Adams?” Elmer asked rhetorically. “He has a New Year’s blessing: ‘May all your troubles last as long as your resolutions!’”
We all chuckled, then I added my comment: “A New Year’s resolution is a promise that goes in one year and out the other.”
“So you don’t believe in resolutions?” Evelyn asked.
“Of course they do,” Elvira chimed in. “When you get to know us better, you will understand that these guys take any opportunity to sneak in a joke. If a subject comes up and they have a joke related to it, they have a hard time holding back. They can if we get mad enough. Drives Marylu and me crazy.”
“Well, this year,” Evelyn added, “I am going to make two resolutions. Not the usual exercise and diet resolutions, although I need a fresh start. But something a bit deeper. I am resolving to read at least six books this year, and to learn at least three new card games.”
“That’s interesting,” Marylu chimed in. “What influenced you to make those resolutions?”
“Well, I determined I needed to work on improving my soul and mind, hence the books. And I wanted to be more social. The more tricks you have in your bag, the easier it is to socialize with others. Being able to play cards helps you socialize. By the way, Ed, I am looking for one book that will deepen my spiritual life. I already read a chapter of the Bible every day, but I wanted a devotional recommendation.”
“My favorite is an old classic,” I responded. “Pilgrim’s Progress.”
“I will check it out, ”Evelyn replied.
“And we will be playing some great card games after dinner,” Emil contributed. “It is amazing that with a deck of cards — or sometimes two — you can play hundreds of different games. Check that. Probably thousands. You can learn them online like I do; just search under ‘rules of card games.’”
“The world is going to the dogs,” Elmer chimed in, abruptly changing the subject. “Hard to look forward to more COVID deaths, more vaccines, more lock downs maybe. Last time it was this bad was after the Sept. 11 attacks. Don’t know if it was this bad, though.”
“I can’t look forward to 2022 with optimism,” Emil pondered aloud. “But I don’t want to go into it with dread, either. I want to live life as normally as possible and enjoy the good times. Those I can look forward to. I don’t want to be absorbed by what I cannot change.”
“That’s why we need faith in God, but it is also why we need a social life,” I philosophized. “So Evelyn nailed it. We need to improve our social capital. Relationships with people make life richer.”
“Yep, it took me a long time, but I got me a good one!” Elmer smiled, staring at Evelyn. “My resolution is to work on my English this year. I want to talk right. The way I say things don’t sound right to some folks.”
“Organization is what I need to work on,” Marylu admitted. “I need to throw stuff out and reduce the clutter.”
“As for me,” I responded sheepishly, “I need to get to walking regularly again.”
“The room for improvement is the biggest room in the world,” Elvira concluded. A point well taken.
