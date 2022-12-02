Few would question that the Christmas season is special. While some might highlight the spiritual side of Christmas, others revel in its secular side. I am among the many who do both.
Christmas is a time for joy, song, generosity, visiting family, gift-giving and enjoying the glee of children bursting with excitement. We eat lots of sweets and rich food, put on weight, receive exercise machines for Christmas — which we begin using with the New Year. We then sell these exercise machines at rummage sales the following summer — or perhaps the next summer.
Despite the merrymaking we associate with ye old Yuletide, millions of Americans cannot escape a sense of bleakness around the holidays. They are challenging for a number of reasons; here are just a few:
Grief. An old friend lost her only child — a 16-year-old son — in a car accident around this time last year. She and her husband are struggling. She shares her pain almost daily on Facebook, and I encourage her to do so.
My cousin passed away about a year ago as well. His daughter is having a hard time with her grief. Here is something I wrote to her: “You have to grieve, there really are no short cuts, at least not real ones. You won't get over the loss (and you probably do not really want to), but you will adjust and march on in time. Next year should be a little less difficult than this one, but that is not saying you will be "over it." That won't fully happen. I will remember you and your mom in my prayers; the holidays are rough.”
When grieving people surround themselves with family members and loved ones (as at Christmas), just being surrounded by loved ones is a source of comfort. And yes, it is appropriate to talk about missing your loved one (but not constantly). A tear is a sign of love, not weakness.
Estrangement. Many people will celebrate the holidays completely cut off from a loved one, usually a son or daughter. They may not even know where they are. I have written about this before, but alienation within families is a growing trend, affecting more and more parents who are (either rightly or perhaps more often wrongly) accused of being “toxic.” The holidays can add salt to the wounds.
Loneliness. Many folks simply have few people in their lives, for one reason or another. They could have grown children who are busy living an exciting life. That excitement keeps their hearts from turning homeward.
Sometimes people surrounded by others can be lonely, strange as it seems. Incidentally, there is a difference between loneliness (which is not satisfying) and solitude (which is).
Financial pressure. Many folks live on tight incomes and do not have the means to buy gifts for their children comparable to the gifts their children’s peers might receive. Is it really the thought that counts? It might be difficult to convince junior-high-aged children of that. Can they learn to be content with an economical Android phone as opposed to an expensive iphone?
Although experts advise personal holiday spending limits, some consumers throw caution to the wind around the Christmas season. Debt makes for stress, and stress affects our relationships and health.
Regret. Through the courtesy of three ghosts, Ebeneezer Scrooge felt regret and remorse, and these were channeled into repentance. He could not go back and right all wrongs, but he could be a blessing to others from that point on.
Our past sins or neglect — even if forgiven — may haunt us sometimes; they can serve as a reminder to humble ourselves and redeem what is left of our lives. During the holidays, we should appreciate anew the One Who was born to save us from our sins.
The other side of the coin is this: I know people who could be described by each category above. These people — despite their struggles — often find a way to truly celebrate the holidays. Their sadness might be in the background, but they have still chosen to make the best of it and put the “merry” in Merry Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.