I grew up watching Rocky the squirrel and Bullwinkle the moose cartoons; I must admit that I still occasionally indulge. Rocky and Bullwinkle are the good guys. Boris Badenov, Natasha Fatale and Fearless Leader are the bad guys; they hail form the fictitious Slavic nation of Potsylvania.
Many of us are stressed by reports of the continuing attack by the Russians upon the people of Ukraine, one real Slavic nation seeking to dominate another. But who are the Slavs?
Yours truly is descended from three Slavic ethnicities: Czech, Polish and Slovak. Many times people confuse Slovak (which is an ethnicity) with the term for a much larger people group, the Slavs (a people group). Others confuse Slovaks with Slovenes, who hail from Slovenia. Not the same.
The Slavs migrated from western Asia into eastern and central Europe, with the migrations beginning in Roman times and escalating in the 6th century. Some intermixed with the locals and lost their Slavic identity (like the Romanians and Albanians). Most did not.
To give you an idea about the hardship faced by the Slavs, consider this fact: “The term Slave has its origins in the word Slav. The Slavs, who inhabited a large part of Eastern Europe, were taken as Slaves by the Muslims of Spain during the ninth century AD.” (source: www.bbc.co.uk).
The Slavic people are top consumers of alcohol. For example, according to statisa.com, “Czechs are Europe's biggest beer drinkers, consuming 143 liters per capita every year, according to the Brewers of Europe. Germany comes second with people drinking an average of 104 liters each year …”
My dad was raised with beer in a baby bottle. Fortunately for me, I don’t like the stuff!
Some have suggested that the Slavs were driven to alcohol abuse because they developed a victim mentality (from the fear of being taken into slavery) and that the habit became permanently implanted.
Slavic people are the largest people group in Europe, and can be divided into three sub-categories. According to Wikipedia, they are, “East Slavs (chiefly Belarusians, Russians, Rusyns, and Ukrainians), West Slavs (chiefly Czechs, Kashubs, Poles, Slovaks, and Sorbs) and South Slavs (chiefly Bosnians, Bulgarians, Croats, Macedonians, Montenegrins, Serbs and Slovenes).”
The West Slavs have a similar language and heritage. My mother was reared by her Polish parents, my dad by his Slovak parents. My parents could converse with one another in those two technically different languages, and, outside of a word here or there, could understand one another quite well. This came in handy when they didn’t want my sister and I to understand what they were saying!
Although communication between Slavic peoples is not always so easy, they can often catch the drift about what the speaker of another Slavic language is talking about.
Besides linguistic differences, religious differences divided the Slavic people. Originally monotheistic worshipers of a lightning god, most of them adopted Christianity. A small number became Muslims. When the great rift occurred between the Eastern and Western Catholic Church in 1054, some Slavs affiliated with the Orthodox Church, including the Russians, the Belarusians, Bulgarians, the Ukrainians, and Serbians. They used the Cyrillic script for writing. The other Slavs became Roman Catholic (some later became protestants) and chose the Latin script. The former nation of Yugoslavia was a merger of several Slavic peoples of all three traditions (Eastern and Western churches — and Islam in Bosnia), a powder keg waiting to explode. Despite the secular nature of many modern Slavs, the cultural differences of years gone by have creating “differing civilizations” and sometimes resultant modern-day conflict.
In the case of Russia and the Ukraine, their languages are fairly similar (although Ukrainian has more Polish influence and some German loan words), their cultures are similar, and their religious heritage is the same. The conflict we are seeing now is about control, power, influence — not a clash of civilizations (like the former Yugoslavia)! This makes the current war even more reprehensible!
