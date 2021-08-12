Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.