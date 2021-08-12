Kokomo was a different place 50 years ago. Although I have only lived in the City of Firsts for 38 years, I remember when Kokomo had two high schools; I remember stores such as Heck's, Rozzi's, Whitacre's, A & P, and the Readmore Bookstore. We had several independent lumber yards, and restaurants such as Monte’s and The China Clipper were the rage.
In today’s column, I would like to take us back to 1971, but in a national/international setting. Many readers, I know, were not even born by 1971. Nonetheless, understanding the past is the key to understanding the present; a knowledge of the past can keep us from making mistakes in the present. We become deeper by grasping the past, even the distant past.
When 1970 gave birth to 1971, I was still a freshman in high school. The Vietnam war was raging, and polls showed that 60% of the population was against the war. Hippies, marijuana, LSD, heroin and other drugs were booming. Young men began wearing jeans as their normal attir; women mini-skirts or jeans. Long hair was in style for both genders.
To reach back to 1971, I have chosen a few items to comment upon from a long list I found at thepeoplehistory.com.
• 1971 witnessed the demise of cigarette commercials from television. Apart from Alka Seltzer and Coke, few products had better commercials or more memorable jingles than those the tobacco companies produced. I sometimes sing those jingles when I am doing menial work (particularly if I am in a good mood). The sad truth is, however, that many Americans still smoke. Catchy jingles cannot compensate for shortened lives.
According to the CDC, “Overall, cigarette smoking among U.S. adults (aged 18 years old and older) declined from 20.9% in 2005 to 15.5% in 2016. Yet, nearly 38 million American adults smoked cigarettes (‘every day’ or ‘some days’) in 2016 ... ”
Cigarette smoking is not only linked to lung cancer and heart problems, but can cause bladder cancer and nasty vein issues. Bad stuff. In 1971, we began to address the issue more seriously; it helped. Since then, smoking bans in public places have not only reduced the miseries of secondhand smoke, but they remind smokers that smoking is not merely a harmless habit.
• We lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 in 1971. Men who were drafted into the military to fight the Vietnam war could be drafted at age 18. Young people argued that it wasn’t fair that men should be called upon to die for their country, and yet not be qualified to vote. The criticism resonated with the Nixon administration, and it wasn’t long until the 26th Amendment was added to the constitution.
• Federal Express was started in 1971, bringing more competition for the U.S. Post Office. Some have suggested that Federal Express merge with UPS (which has been around since 1907); they could call themselves, “Fed Up.” Okay, I couldn’t lay off that one.
• When it comes to space exploration, 1971 parallels 2021. Today, we are marveling at Space X flights and exploration of Mars. In 1971, the Soviet Union launched the first space station, Salyut 1, into orbit. That same year, the U.S. launched Mariner 9. According to Wikipedia, Mariner 9, “ ... was a robotic space probe that contributed greatly to the exploration of Mars and was part of the NASA Mariner program. Mariner 9 was launched toward Mars on May 30, 1971 … and reached the planet on November 14 ... becoming the first spacecraft to orbit another planet ... Mariner 9 successfully returned 7,329 images over the course of its mission … ”
• Disney World also opened near Orlando, Florida, in 1971. This transformed the region, making it a magnet for huge theme parks. The Orlando area boasts 10 major theme parks, and hundreds of smaller attractions. The population has grown from 331,000 in 1971 to 2.3 million today.
The present is built on the foundation of the past, and past choices affect the present. I hope today’s column illustrated the point.
