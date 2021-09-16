On Dec. 1 of this year, Marylu and I will mark 38 years in Kokomo. Although our Chicago accents betray our origin, we proudly consider Kokomo our home. We have always found this community friendly, full of life and interesting. It takes time for newcomers to discover how creative, artistic and fascinating our city is. And what a heritage we have!
If you know me, you know I love the Kokomo Park Band. Yet there is so much more. I cannot even bring to mind all the events, clubs and community opportunities we have enjoyed. A few, off the top of my head, include the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, the Kokomo Civic Theater, Kokomo Community Concerts, the Ballroom Dance Club of Kokomo, Jack Rabbits baseball, concerts and festivals at Foster Park, downtown’s First Friday, Men of Note concerts, Christmas at the Sieberling and the New Year ball drop downtown, to name a few.
Not all community activities and events last forever, however. We were sad to visit We Care Park for the last time this past Christmas season. We are still grieving the loss of the Candlelight Walk at the former Delco Park. Opportunities and events roost in our community for a while, and then sometimes suddenly disappear. A very few of them — like the Park Band — prosper decade after decade. The Park Band is in its second century!
This weekend marks the 20th, and, sadly, final Koh-Koh-Mah and Foster Living History Encampment. If you have never attended this event before, you just got to go. If you have participated in the past, this weekend will be your last opportunity.
The gates open at 9 a.m. today, and Sunday at 8:45 (to accommodate time for a church service on the grounds). Today’s closing ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m., Sunday’s at 3:50. The event is held 10 miles west of town — you can follow the signs from west Sycamore, for example. The physical address is 9912 County Road West 100 South, Russiaville.
In 2018, a Tribune article by Haley Church examined the event’s history: “Organizer Bob Auth first wanted to bring something like Koh-Koh-Mah to Kokomo after attending the Honey Creek Rendezvous in New London. He participated in the event as a reenactor, and when it ended in the 1990s, he wanted to fill that void of interactive history.
“I thought, 'We need to do something about this,' so I got in touch with Brian Wilson," Auth said. "Brian was the one who said that we should make it more colonial. Rendezvous and buck-skinning events took place in the 1700s and they were more out west."
“’Instead of being a general rendezvous event, the Koh-Koh-Mah and Foster Living History Encampment focuses on French, English and Native-American history to make it more educational and colorful for the kids,’ Auth continued.
“Since the event started 18 years ago, it has grown into a massive, family-oriented weekend, with nearly 5,000 total people in attendance.”
In some ways, Ko-Ko-Mah reminds me of the Mississinewa 1812 reenactment in Marion, but on a smaller scale. What makes Ko-Ko-Mah special is not just the beautiful grounds and creek, nor its proximity to our city. Rather, it connects us to local history. You can meet an actor who does an amazing job playing Chief Kokomo (better pronounced “Ko-Ko-Mah”), or perhaps rub shoulders with the actual descendants of our city’s founder, David Foster.
The French and Indian War is an often forgotten one (it preceded the Revolutionary War); the authentic re-enactment helps viewers get a feel as to how the war was fought — and a taste of Colonial America. The festival features all sorts of pioneer craft making, music and contests (including a hatchet throwing contest).
You can find out scads about the encampment by logging onto the Ko-Ko-Mah website at: www.kohkohmah.com. Maybe I’ll see you there! And to those of you who have worked so hard to make this event a reality these past twenty years, let me thank you on behalf of the thousands who have so enjoyed the fruit of your labor! Thank you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.