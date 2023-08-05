My wife said to me, “You need to do more chores around the house.”
I responded, “Can we please change the subject?”
She said, “O.K., more chores around the house need to be done by you.”
Did you get that? It’s a change of subject. You know, the subject of the verb. I know, if you have to explain it ...
Today I would like to briefly discuss three of my own subjects.
The first is the threat to AM radio, which is in danger of extinction by exclusion.
When I was a child, many people still owned AM tube “kitchen radios,” in addition to portable AM transistor radios. When I was about 12, my dad bought a five-band radio, and I was introduced to FM, with its much cleaner sound. An AM signal, however, can travel greater distances; AM is still popular.
According to Alix Martichoux, “BMW, Mazda, Volvo, Volkswagen and Tesla, among others, have either already removed or plan to remove AM radio from at least some electric models. Ford is going even further, reports the Detroit Free Press, and ditching AM in all new cars — gas or electric” (thehill.com).
Is this a fair thing to do? I think not.
Scott Barkley writes, “Although AM radio can be perceived as living in the shadow of other communication platforms, its value is being recognized with the bipartisan support and passage out of Senate committee of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.
“’One out of three American radio listeners tune in to AM stations every month,’ said Nic Anderson, director of government affairs for Salem Media Group. ... His concern is that auto manufacturers ‘are turning into another form of big tech.’
“’They want control of the dashboard. They want control and they want subscription revenue. They don’t own AM and FM radio or control the programming’” (baptistpress.com).
Let’s move on to pronoun hospitality. I embrace traditional Judaeo-Christian values, which means I believe that God created humans as male and female (Genesis 1:27). But others embrace different beliefs and see it otherwise, so we now have a complicated list of preferred pronouns. Trying to keep this straight is cumbersome, and we wonder what new pronouns will yet be added to the mix.
What we need is a new genderless all-inclusive pronoun as an alternative option. For he, she and all third-person variations, we could choose or invent our own word, like “coo.” For him, her and all variations we could use “coom.” Here is an example sentence:
“I talked to Chris, and coo said to give the book to coom.” This would simplify everything. OK, I admit we could probably do better than coo and coom.
Let’s move on to the world of books. I read a lot of books on my Kindle e-reader. Amazon has an “unlimited” program where participants can read all the books they want (in the program) for a monthly fee. If you are an avid reader, it is a pretty good deal. I read a lot of mysteries, and many of them are available only as e-books.
Do not fear if you prefer hard copies. Print books are holding their own. Rob Errera of Tonerbuzz.com says that the, “global paper books market will encompass around 1.87 billion readers by 2027, while e-reader users are expected to reach 1.2 billion. The U.S. market demonstrates a continued preference for print books with 788.7 million units sold in 2022.”
Errera tells us that 68% of young readers (ages 18 to 29) prefer print books! That bodes well for physical books to continue reigning for years to come, although the number of folks using e-readers grew nearly 4% over the last year.
Pew research tells us that 75% of adults will read at least one book in a given year. A third of these read only print books. A third read a combination of print and e-books (I am in that third). Only 9% read only e-books.
Don’t forget the good old public library: they offer the best deal yet! We are blessed to have several branches in our area. Happy reading.
