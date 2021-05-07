As I was driving down Berkley, heading south toward Markland, I noticed railroad tracks replaced by tilled earth. “Aha,” I thought to myself. “This is where they are going to add the new trail.” Since I love Kokomo’s walking trails, the progress warmed my heart.
Then I began thinking about the hard work that goes into such a project. Not everyone knows how to blacktop a trail, and to do it well. Tradesmen and trained crews work long hours to get the job done. But more and more frequently, crews across America are short-handed.
I have heard several contractor friends grieve about how difficult it is to find dependable help. Businesses, corporations and other agencies tolerate employees who, years ago, would have been quickly axed. Fewer employees show up for work sober, everyday, and on time. Even with a so-called weak economy, some cannot find people who want to work, who are willing to learn a trade, and who can be described as conscientious and motivated.
Many construction firms turn to immigrants because they have a better work ethic than many reared in the U.S. We are facing a crisis of conscientiousness.
Fortunately, many people remain conscientious. But the problem is worsening. The culprit, in my opinion, is not just one dastardly social change, but several.
According to one perceptive authority, Dr. Leonard Sax, we are producing a society of unmotivated young men and overachieving women. One group is obsessed with video games and leisure, the other with social media and building self-esteem through obsessive achievement.
One culprit factor involves the voice of conscience. It seems many have silenced that voice — particularly unmotivated young men.
When people have almost no conscience, we often label them as psychopaths or sociopaths. But if society says guilt is not cool, we don’t really have a label for that (that I know of). And I believe that is where we have found ourselves.
Conscience and conscientious are two related words. Webster defines conscience as, “an inner feeling or voice viewed as acting as a guide to the rightness or wrongness of one’s behavior.”
Conscientiousness is defined as, “the quality of wishing to do one’s work or duty well and thoroughly.” Guilt is associated with a violation of conscience, while a conscientiousness person takes pride in his or her work.
The U.S. Government is obviously interested in this subject for many reasons. The quotations and information cited below is derived from the US National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health website (cbi.nlm.nih.gov).
These cited studies looked at the relationship between conscience (guilt) and conscientiousness. The premise is that people who feel guilty about wasting time, cheating their employer, etc., would be more conscientious, while those who were not as guilt-sensitive would be less conscientious.
The study concluded, “Consistent with our expectations, Conscientiousness showed a significant relationship to measures of guilt proneness … ”
But what are the measurements of conscientiousness in this study? Reliability (responsibility), orderliness, impulse control (self-control), industriousness and conventionality. A strong conscience (one that registers guilt) positively influenced all these measurements except conventionality (doing things as they have always been done).
In my opinion, this suggests that people motivated by a sense of responsibility are also prone to be creative or seek to improve the system — and often do.
An article from the University of Chicago site explains that it is not guilt, but guilt-proneness that is the engine of trustworthiness: “Guilt-proneness differs from guilt. Whereas guilt elicits reparative behavior following a transgression, guilt-proneness reflects the anticipation of guilt over wrongdoing and causes people to avoid transgressing in the first place.”
Because many people are conscientious (trustworthy), working from home (for example) is a good option. Employers will find conscientious people may even work better from home. Those who are not conscientious might not fare as well; but, then again, they are probably not so wonderful at the worksite, either.
Guilt proneness may be on the “what’s not cool” list as far as popular culture is concerned, but conscientious people often fare better on the job, in their relationships, and in most of life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.