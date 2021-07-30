A woman at a checkout counter was telling me how she could not find multi-packs of potato chips in the store that day. My reply was, “Since COVID, they are having problems keeping a lot of things stocked up. We haven’t fully recovered yet.” She agreed.
Ponder this: if things could be so topsy-turvy from a pandemic, can you imagine what might happen during a war or conflict — even a cyber-war?
Have you ever thought about what would happen if China — all of a sudden — said, “We are not shipping anything to the U.S. anymore”? What if we were engaged in a military dispute, for example, and they used this tactic to pressure us to comply with their wishes?
This scenario might never play out. Let’s hope it doesn’t. It would be great if we could make nice with China and China with us. But, then again, things could head south quickly.
We have become so dependent upon China and may soon lose our “know how” when it comes to manufacturing our own products. This will worsen in time.
The United States of America is in a vulnerable position, and our love for the free market has brought us there. Don’t get me wrong, I love the free market. It is a major reason why we are as prosperous as we are. I don’t relish the government being involved more than it needs to be. Such involvement would invariably lead to higher prices for many products. Nonetheless, security may demand it.
If China were to cut off selling products to the U.S. (and our allies), would we even know how to manufacture them ourselves? Almost everything we purchase — from computers to clothes to appliances — comes from China.
China’s cheap labor costs and minimal environmental concern (at least, until recently) have kept prices down. Cheap imports may have benefited our economy in some ways. The quality of many “made in China” products may vary, but I think it is fair to say that lower prices often translate into lower quality. Sometimes we do not need high quality products, so we appreciate the choice. Other times, we may find it difficult to even find products with the quality we are accustomed to.
My suggestion is simple: we need an enforceable law requiring that at least 25% of the products we market be made in the USA. Obviously, we would make certain exceptions, and might prefer products imported from NATO nations or other allies.
In the event of a conflict — if we still produced 25% of what we needed — we would lessen shortages while we rationed goods. We would also have prototype factories we could more quickly replicate, and skilled workers who could train others for rapid expansion.
This is an ambitious change, and, in some cases, would demand extensive research (for example, developing alternatives to rare elements not found in the USA). And Uncle Sam would have to be more involved in the economy, taxing imports more and giving tax breaks to businesses so they could compete to attain the 25% level. The government might need to guarantee the survival of companies that manufacture computer chips or other essential (but financially risky) products.
Many Americans would be willing to pay, say, an extra 20% for a better quality American-made product, so the standards would need to be high. And, with the proliferation of robot assembly lines, labor costs would not be as high as they once were.
That means 25% of all computer chips would need to be made on American shores. Twenty-five percent of sewing machines, automobiles, microwaves, computers, televisions, etc. Fly swatters — not so much.
Companies that do not wish to comply could (via tax) subsidize companies who would take up their share of the quota.
The issue is lessening America’s vulnerability. We had a taste of such bullying years ago when OPEC cut our oil supplies and gas prices jumped (in the early- to mid-70s). That’s kids stuff compared to what could happen.
