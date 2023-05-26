A boy was staring at the name plaques on the wall of a church when the pastor noticed him.
“What are you looking at?” asked the clergyman.
“All those names. Who are they?” the boy asked.
The pastor, glad the boy took interest, replied, “They are why we celebrate Memorial Day. These people died in the service.”
The little boy paused and then asked, “The early service or the 10:30 service?”
Memorial Day is a time to appreciate patriots who gave their lives to protect our freedoms and security. In modern times, the holiday tends to mingle with the intent of Veteran’s Day. Memorial Day has become a day to commemorate both the war dead and all who serve. So let’s talk about our military.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the Army is the “largest and oldest service in the U.S. military ... the Army provides the ground forces that protect the United States.” Some people use the term “army” to refer to several or all branches of the military, but that is incorrect.
The Marine Corps is unique in that it is a “component of the Department of the Navy ... the Marine Corps maintains amphibious and ground units for contingency and combat operations.” They are noted to be a particularly tough bunch. Some of us may know the old expression “Tell it to the Marines.” According to grammarist.com, “Tell it to the marines is a reply to an unbelievable statement or tall tale, it is an expression of contemptuous disbelief. ... In American English the implication is that when someone tells it to the marines, he will be dealt some consequences for his unbelievable statement.”
The Navy serves “on, above, and below the water, the Navy is America’s forward-deployed force and is a major deterrent to aggression around the world.” Since the Marines and Coast Guard are connected to the Navy, its reach is broad.
The Air Force “provides a rapid, flexible, and lethal air and space capability that can deliver forces anywhere in the world within hours.” After the Second World War, the Army Air Corps was spun off as its own branch, the Air Force.
“The Space Force organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.”
Every year at Highland Park, the Park Band plays a medley of the songs from each military branch. Someone is going to need to piece in the Space Force song into the arrangement. Maybe it is the theme from “Star Wars?” No, they have developed a fine song, “Semper Supra” (meaning “Always Above”). It will be interesting to see how this branch of the military will develop.
We don’t want to forget the Coast Guard, which “provides law and maritime safety enforcement, marine and environmental protection and military naval support. Part of the Department of Homeland Security during peacetime, the Coast Guard operates under the Navy in time of war.”
We should mention the auxiliary agencies of the military: Army Reserves, Navy Reserves, Marine Corps Reserves, Air Force Reserves, Coast Guard Reserves, Army National Guard and Air National Guard.
It won’t hurt us to mention civilian auxiliaries: Civil Air Patrol (auxiliary to the Air Force), Coast Guard Auxiliary, Merchant Marines (auxiliary to the Navy), and the Military Auxiliary Radio System (Marine Corps auxiliary).
There are other agencies at federal levels that I may have missed; if I left out someone, it is not intentional. I did not want to delve in to state militias.
We especially honor those brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives, limbs and well-being for us. We honor, in addition, all who have or are serving in a variety of ways. It is a dangerous, scary and sometimes unpredictable world out there. We are grateful to all who help protect our nation and our freedoms.
As you enjoy the (hopefully) beautiful weather this weekend and flip over that sizzling meat on your grill, take a moment to remember the sacrifices that make our freedom possible. Display a flag. Whisper a prayer for those who have lost loved ones while serving their country. Let’s not forget.
