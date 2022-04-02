We just made it through another April Fools’ Day. I had a friend who was born on April 1, and each person who teased him about it thought he was the first. “Who was the real April fool?” I wondered.
Although the origin of April Fools’ Day is uncertain, one likely theory is, “that April Fools’ Day dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. People who were slow to get the news or failed to recognize that the start of the new year had moved to Jan. 1 continued to celebrate it. April 1 became the butt of jokes and hoaxes” (history.com).
Every day of the year is filled with its historical legacy, including April 2, the subject for today’s column. Much of my information is sourced from en.wikipedia.org.
On this day, in 1513, Ponce de León caught his first glimpse of Florida. His unsuccessful quest for the legendary “fountain of youth” was a disappointment for the great Spanish explorer.
In 1902, the “Electric Theater” opened in Los Angeles, the first theater dedicated to only movies. Silent movies were quite the rage until “talkies” came to the theaters in 1927 with the “Jazz Singer,” starring America’s first superstar, Al Jolson. It amazes me, however, that many young adults have never seen a single silent movie. “King of Kings” is particularly noteworthy, as are comedies starring the legendary Buster Keaton. The German-made “Metropolis” is a sci-fi movie way ahead of its time. Many silent movies are available for your viewing online — for free.
In 1912, the Titanic made it first test run. According to insider.com, later on, while sinking, “The ship’s band played music right until the very end to try and calm passengers, just like in the 1997 movie.”
The U.S. entered World War I late in the conflict — during its last full year — 1917. On this day, President Woodrow Wilson requested congress to declare war on Germany. I remember seeing films of Wilson when I was a child, and wondered why he and everyone else seemed to walk so fast. Seems that (in the earlier days of movies), they were filmed at a slower rate. Modern projectors run faster, so action appears to speed up.
Soap operas began in print, ruled the daytime radio waves (during the ‘40s), and began to dominate daytime TV beginning in 1956; two shows, “As the World Turns” and “The Edge of Night,” both premiered on the CBS network on April 2 of that year. For many years, they were broadcast live. “The Edge of Night” ran until 1984, “As the World Turns” until 2010!
I have school break memories of my mother ironing the laundry while watching those soap operas, along with “General Hospital.” As a boy, I could not understand the appeal. In the big cities, water pressure would drop during commercial times as scads of viewers (many of them ironing housewives) would run for a quick bathroom break. It created a challenge for the water companies!
On April 2 in 1982, Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands, starting a “war that come out of nowhere” with Great Britain. The war didn’t last long, but what a strange site; both nations were our allies! We sided with Great Britain.
On this day, mafia boss John Gotti was convicted of murder and racketeering and later given a life sentence. This pretty much marked the end of the mafia, although other organized crime rings still exist (sadly).
Speaking of crime, it was on this day that four men stole items valued at £200 million from a safe deposit facility in London. They have the record for what has been called the “largest burglary in English legal history.”
I hope your April 2 is a fine day — but not too eventful!
