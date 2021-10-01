The wise man said, “It doesn’t matter if you’re tall, short, fat, thin, rich, poor, at the end of the day ... it’s night.”
The phrase, “at the end of the day” is on a list of overused words and phrases. Giving 110% is another blacklisted by the language police.
Today, I would like to challenge you to appreciate and incorporate idioms and picturesque language. It might be more interesting than you think. According to Webster, an idiom is “a group of words established by usage as having a meaning not deducible from those of the individual words (e.g., rain cats and dogs, see the light).” Put that in your pipe and smoke it!
What put the bug in my ear to address this subject? I was teaching a Bible class and we ran into a few Hebrew idioms. For example, “a good eye” is an idiom for being generous and compassionate; “a bad eye” refers to one who is stingy and without compassion.
If you are bilingual or into English, you already know that languages — including English — are laced with idioms. Some of us, however, have blinders on. By the way, I have used a number of idioms already in today’s column. Did you catch them?
Because languages have idioms, we cannot always translate words directly. For example, a friend of mine was studying Spanish but did not know the word for “butterfly.” So he used two Spanish nouns and combined them: una mosca (a fly) de montequilla (of butter). The students laughed as they pictured a stick of butter flying around!
Take the expression, “Straight from the horse’s mouth.” This means that we got our information directly from the party involved. How did we arrive at such an expression? According to inklyo.com, “This one is said to come from the 1900s, when buyers could determine a horse’s age by examining its teeth.” He didn’t have to take the sellers word — he could verify the age of the horse by going directly to the horse.
The “cat’s out of the bag” has this origin: “Up to and including in the 1700s, a common street fraud included replacing valuable pigs with less valuable cats and selling them in bags. When a cat was let out of a bag, the jig was up.”
Education First (ef.com) lists some of the most common idioms in our language: under the weather, the ball is in your court, spill the beans, break a leg (which really implies an opposite meaning), pull someone’s leg, through thick and thin, once in a blue moon, and come rain or shine, among others. If you were to translate these words literally into another language, odds are the speakers of that language would have no idea what you are talking about.
This is one reason why learning another language is not just about vocabulary, grammar and syntax. Idioms make a language sing and add zest to our communication attempts. Without idioms, language would be as dry as cornflakes without milk.
Some phrases we use to paint word pictures come from the Bible. The word “scapegoat,” for example, refers to one of two goats used in the Day of Atonement ritual. Others come from Shakespeare, such as, “demanding our pound of flesh.” Yet other derive from Greek or Roman Mythology, like “Achilles' heel.”
When we translate idioms literally from other languages, it could make us smile. The Greek phrase, “if any bowels (intestines) and mercy” in the King James Version of Philippians 2:1 is a case of translating an idiom literally. The Greeks associated compassion with our digestive tract; we generally do not! It is also why we don’t translate the Spanish expression, equivalent to “silence is golden” literally: “in a closed mouth, flies do not enter.”
I would like to encourage my readers to notice idioms in our language, and then paint you speech with brighter colors by incorporating idioms you normally do not use. Get into the batter’s box and take the idiom challenge! No guts, no glory!
