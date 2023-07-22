Many readers might remember the old TV show “Batman.” Among his other gimmicks, Batman boasted an amazing “utility belt.” It had ropes and all kinds of gadgets to help him save the day. Today, I thought I would share a few of my favorite gadgets. Some of these you can buy locally, but others may be available only online.
I love my LED-lit magnifying glass. Sometimes, when you have to deal with tiny print (like the phone numbers in a ridiculously tiny phone book), you need a magnifying glass. But often your own body casts a shadow and it is too dark to see what you are magnifying. Enter the LED magnifying glass. Just press the button, and behold, the light shineth down from above. Really useful.
Next are plastic razor blades. No, they are not for shaving! They were devised for people to scrape paint or debris from a car without hurting the car’s finish. These single-edge blades fit in standard razor widgets, so you can put some muscle into things. They are great for scraping pots and pans, and a host of tasks.
Weed trimmers not only take down weeds, they have been my downfall as well. Those horrid string spools exist to stress out our lives. Enter the plastic-bladed weed trimmer. It does the job and you don’t have to wonder why the cord won’t come out. I go through about three plastic blades a year in a city yard.
Ever hear of left-handed drill bits? They are great for extracting screws with damaged heads. They drill in the opposite direction of regular bits, so you set your drill to the reverse direction. The bit bites into the screw and — when it “catches” — starts screwing the screw out. It doesn’t work every time, but usually does.
A newer glue called “CA Glue” is amazing stuff. It is fast and bonds most materials. Unlike crazy glue (which rarely works) and epoxy (which takes forever), this stuff is both fast and effective. It is a two-phase glue. You put a drop of glue on one end, spray the other and hold together for a minute. That’s it. I would not want to be without it.
Many readers are already familiar with electric pressure cookers (like Insta Pot). When I was a boy, the stove top pressure cooker exploded. Nobody was hurt, but my mom got rid of it. The modern “plug in” types will not allow you to remove the lid while under dangerous pressure. You can brown onions (or whatever) in the same cooker and then dump everything in. Great when time is at a premium. Complex meals can be ready within an hour.
Need to repair a screen? Or (like me), is it good enough if it only looks repaired? We had a hole in a screen, and I found a product that took care of it quickly. It is clear tape that has a screen mesh painted on it. You simply put a piece of tape over the hole, and voila, it is done. It looks a lot better than my attempt at a patch would.
Let’s talk safety. The “Life Vac Choking Rescue Device” (among other brands) is a simple suction device with face adapters, so it can be used for children or adults. My wife performed the Heimlich Maneuver twice in her life, but this device is considered a superior way to rescue a person who is choking. I hope she doesn’t have to prove that!
Many sinus sufferers have discovered the benefits of the neti pot. But the “NeilMed Sinus Rinse” bottle is superior, IMO. When using, you press repeatedly (and gently) into one nostril and water (plus gunk) flows out the other. It puts out a high volume of water at a low pressure. The job is done better than a neti pot and in a fraction of the time. This is available in pharmacies and department stores locally. An important weapon for those of us fighting the sinus war.
Perhaps one of these gadgets would fill a niche in your life?
