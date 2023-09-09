It had been a while since our imaginary friends were assembled together, all of us newly retired. Emil and his wife Vy were sipping some Tanzanian coffee. Elmer was also enjoying coffee while his wife Evie was enjoying a cup of tea.
“Yesterday we celebrated our second anniversary,” Elmer beamed.
“It is amazing how Elmer and I think alike,” Evie added. “They say opposites attract, but Elmer and I seem to agree on most things.”
“Funny you should bring that up,” Emil chimed in. “Tonight the article I brought in says that most couples tend to be similar rather than different.”
“Really?” I was surprised.
“Let me read it,” Emil began. “This is from Ian Sample at theguardian.com.”
“Tanya Horwitz, a PhD student … and the first author of the study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, said: ‘Birds of a feather are indeed more likely to flock together.’
“According to the research, between 82% and 89% of traits examined were similar among partners, with only 3% ranking as substantially different.
“For the study, scientists reviewed previous research ... dating back to 1903. The group then followed up with a fresh analysis … in nearly 80,000 opposite-sex couples enrolled in the UK Biobank project ...
“In both pieces of work, couples largely matched across a range of traits including political and religious views, levels of education and some measures of IQ. Heavy smokers, heavy drinkers and teetotalers all tended to partner up with people who shared their habits.
“... But couples did not match on every front. Height, weight, medical problems and personality traits all varied among couples. Extroverts, for example, were no more likely to partner up with other extroverts than introverts.”
“Well, Ed, I guess we are more the rule than the exception,” Marylu commented.
“I got me a fun article,” Elmer smiled. “A family of four with the same birthday! What are the odds? This is from goodnewsnetwork.org.”
“A couple with the same birthday is thrilled after their twins were born — on the same day. The entire family now shares the same birthday.
“Scierra Blair couldn’t believe it when her doctor revealed their babies were ready to be born ten days earlier than their due date, and she was told to go straight to the hospital to deliver the twins.
“She and her partner José Ervin welcomed the babies, José Jr. and Aria, 30 minutes after midnight on August 18 in Cleveland, Ohio.”
We chuckled.
“I have one, too,” Marylu contributed, after a moment of silence. “This is about why you get hungry from thinking. When you focus on stuff, you are not really burning calories, right? The article is titled ‘Why do you get hungry when studying or thinking?’ from outlwfitcamp.com.”
“… (blood sample) results showed that the difficult-thinking task caused big fluctuations in glucose and insulin levels. Because glucose fuels neurons in the brain, this fluctuation seems to send hunger signals. This causes feelings of hunger, even though the caloric energy spent on the task is almost nothing.”
“That’s something,” Emil exclaimed. “But it does explain the phenomenon. The blood sugar and insulin thing is more central to our behavior than we would like to admit.” We nodded in agreement.
Now it was my turn.
“We hear a lot about people acting badly on planes these days, but sometimes it is the pilot and staff. According to foxbusiness.com’s Andrea Vacchiano, three passengers aboard an Air Canada plane tried to sit in their seats — but their seats had wet vomit residue on them.
“These passengers were not rude about matters, but the flight attendant refused to put a blanket on their seats, and the pilot gave them an ultimatum to either leave the plane or be placed on a list that would ban them from all flights.
“This is awful,” Evie opined. “Is the airline going to address this?”
“The article did say that corporate officials were reviewing matters and have apologized to the passengers,” I answered. “Still.”
“What’s wrong with people?” Elmer asked.
“It seems to be the question du jour,” Emil answered.
“What do jars have to do with it?” Elmer inquired. Elmer was still Elmer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.