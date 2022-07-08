The wife and I recently returned from a road trip to visit family in Virginia. The timing was ideal: gas tax relief brought prices down from around $5.25 a gallon to $4.59. We felt like we were getting a bargain; a few months ago, we would have considered $4.59 highway robbery!
A recent Kokomo Tribune article warned that electric rates are going to rise 16%. When I read the article, I breathed a sigh of relief: I heard rumors that prices could double. 16% was bad, but not that bad.
Higher energy costs have a number of negative repercussions, including inflation and personal spending cuts elsewhere. We would rather direct our paycheck toward purchases other than gas, electricity and natural gas.
Contrary to the political chatter, none of this is strictly an American problem; the entire world is seeing energy costs rise in varying degrees. National economies are connected to the world economy, and when less fuel is available (partly because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its consequences), the price for energy rises everywhere. The law of supply and demand is unyielding.
There is a positive side to all this bad news: the pressure to develop green, renewable energy is greater than ever. Consider the EV battery plant coming to Kokomo. You don’t have to drive very far to see solar panel parks and windmills. Yes, these developments predated the current crisis, but today’s need will likely shift us into high gear. We need to escape oil dependency and separate energy from world volatility.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 20.1% of our electricity was made from renewable sources in 2021. Wind power makes up 9.2%, hydro-power 6.3%, and solar power 2.8%. Another 2.9% comes from other, lesser-known technologies.
It is not just the U.S. that is nudging toward developing a greener power grid; many nations are following suit.
One huge problem with renewable energy is storing excess power to release it when needed. Wind stops or varies; we experience sunshine for only part of the day. Storing power by charging batteries has its own issues, like a limited supply of lithium, the pollution from manufacturing those batteries, and disposing of spent battery cells that can no longer hold a charge. Two ingenious breakthroughs could help us work around the battery issue.
One is recent. According to BBC.com, “... a team of young Finnish engineers have completed the first commercial installation of a battery made from sand that they believe can solve the storage problem in a low-cost, low-impact way.
“Low-cost electricity warms the sand up to 500C by resistive heating (the same process that makes electric fires work). This generates hot air which is circulated in the sand by means of a heat exchanger.
“Sand is a very effective medium for storing heat and loses little over time. The developers say that their device could keep sand at 500C for several months.”
Once you have this heat, it can be released as boiler steam (a utility in some locations) to heat homes — or drive steam turbines to make electricity.
An earlier idea is likewise amazing. According to Futurology, “A water battery consists of two large pools of water located at different heights. When power production is high, excessive power is used to move water from the lower pool to the pool at a higher height, which is similar to charging a conventional battery.
“When power demand increases, the water at the higher level can be released and, as it heads to the lower pool, it passes through turbines that generate electricity and can be used to power the grid.
“A 900 MW ‘water battery’ that cost Switzerland $2 billion and was under construction for 14 years is now operational. The battery is located near 2,000 feet (600 meters) underground in the Swiss Alps.”
An earlier underground plant using a similar process — the Cruachan Power Station in Argyll (Scotland) — began operations in 1965! Not a new idea, but a rediscovered one.
Oil-independence is on the horizon. We can see the LED light at the end of the tunnel!
