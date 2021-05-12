Elmer was in a bad mood. He hadn’t said a word, but as I opened the door, I could see he was tense.
“I am disgusted at all the crazy news!” he complained. I beckoned for him to enter. Elmer began his rant as he stood:
“The Palestinians and Israelis are at it again, crazy hackers shut down a huge pipeline — and now the price of gas is going crazy. A couple in our area let their toddler get into meth, and you can’t even take the kids for fun without a gunfight in the parking lot. This world is in a free fall!"
“Yes, you are right,” I agreed. It is always best to agree with an angry person, but my agreement was sincere. “Sit down and make yourself comfortable,” I offered, “and I will get the coffee pot going.”
After a few moments, I returned to the living room. Elmer had cooled off.
“I’m sorry to barge in on you; I’ve been watching the news networks, and then reading over some recent Tribune articles,” Elmer explained. “It seems like everything I see or read is getting on my nerves.”
“It gets to me, too,” I confessed. “I try to remind myself that our forefathers had to deal with the Great Depression, World War II, the Cold War and a host of other huge problems. A lot of problems have been around for a long time.”
“Yeah, most of this stuff has been around for a while,” Elmer admitted. “Drugs have been big since the '60s. Mass shootings — they’ve been around for decades, too. And fighting in the Middle East — what else is new?”
“Well, now that you mention it, something is new: ransomware hackers shutting down our huge gas pipeline,” I added, gloomily. “We didn’t have that kind of problem 20 years ago.”
“Now you had to spoil it,” Elmer griped. “You got me to feeling a little better, and then you poured cold water on the whole thing.”
“Look, Elmer, if you have a right to be gloomy and doomy, so do I,” I defended. “Yes, this pipeline thing is huge. I don’t think most people get it.”
“You mean most people don’t figure that a pipeline shutdown is going to make the price of gas go up?” Elmer responded.
“No, that’s not what I mean,” I spoke solemnly. “That will be a temporary inconvenience that will soon be over. Let me put it to you in the form of a question: If hackers, trying to make some money, can shut down our massive pipeline, what can hostile countries do in time of war? If I can get on a laptop in Russia and break into a pipeline in the U.S., what kind of sophisticated damage can governments with hundreds or thousands of top-notch geeks do?”
“So if we had a war — or even if we didn’t have an official war — another country could hold us ransom for who knows what — or our nation shuts down.” Elmer elaborated on my thoughts. “No electricity. No city water. No fuel. No internet. No farm supplies. No communications.”
“Exactly,” I added. “If you drive a car with power steering and the power steering goes out, you can still steer the car — though with great effort. Imagine if the power went out and the steering went completely out.”
“That is a scary thought,” Elmer nodded.
“We need to take this seriously,” I continued. “It is good to fight online hacking via more secure technology, but can we always stay ahead of the game? Apparently not. More importantly, we need to convince our government and businesses — especially crucial ones — to always have a manual override option and plan.
“We have saved a lot of money, doing things online. Maybe we need to anticipate that our security systems will be breached and spend money to set up an emergency manual operation system when this occurs. We will be forced to get there eventually. In my view, better to do so before great damage than after.”
“You got a good point, Ed,” Elmer sipped his coffee. “But I think we are going to have to learn the hard way.”
