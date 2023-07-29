The other year I found myself in Mississippi. I was there to officiate a wedding ceremony for a young woman who was part of our church family. While checking into my motel, I began chatting with the clerk and told her I was from Kokomo. She assumed I was a local guest, because we were less than 10 miles from the small town of Kokomo, Mississippi.
It so happened that the man who founded this Mississippi town was originally from Kokomo, Indiana; he named the new burg after his hometown. I can understand his motivation; I love Kokomo. Although I am not a native, the City of Firsts has been home for the Mrs. and I for 40 years. You could say we are “naturalized” Kokomo citizens.
Kokomo is an amazing city. Along with nearby communities, this part of Indiana boasts a fascinating history. We have a track record that oozes creativity and talent. Not many cities our size could boast about the accomplishments or accomplished people like we can. We have something special here.
We also have a lot to do in our fair city. One local website lists 200 activities, restaurants and things to do in our city. No need to be bored here.
You can find a list of some of the big “firsts” (many involving the auto industry) that partly define Kokomo’s legacy at the Howard County Museum (aka “The Sieberling Mansion”) or online. The Kokomo Park Band has been resonating with the community for over 120 years (and considered one of the best in the region). We have a great ballpark peopled by enthusiastic crowds who cheer on the Kokomo Jackrabbits. We were part of a “gas boom,” which is why we have a truly unique glass factory in our city. Most of us are familiar with the big markers of our history.
But I need your help when it comes to “Kokomo trivia.” What do I mean by “trivia?” Some examples might be that we have a street named, “Kokomo Street.” Or how about this: Deffenbaugh is sometimes spelled with one “f,” sometimes two. Or the pillars in the Forest Park area were originally gateposts to keep farm livestock from entering the residential addition. Addresses on Indiana 931 are often given a “Reed Road” address, because much of Reed Road was absconded to make Indiana 931 (at the time U.S. 31). Washington Street and LaFointaine made up the original U.S. 31. These are examples of what I mean by “trivia.”
Who were our streets named after and why? Did you know that our water mains used to be made of tar-covered wood? Why is there a “waterfall” at Highland Park? What kind of animals used to be on display there? How did the Indian Trail come to be? Where does the Kokomo Creek divide from Wildcat, and where does it return? What do you know about the ice house that used to be near the creek? And what is the story on the “levy?”
I would like to gather a host of miscellaneous trivia. I am not interested in the big stuff — the material that is online and readily available (I have pretty much exhausted that). But I need the small stuff. Do you know a thing or two that I might include in a future column? If so, please email me at edvasicek@gamil.com. If you don’t mind, let me know your name; I might mention you as a source for your contribution in my future articles (unless you ask me not to do so). I am hoping to keep some of the small details alive for future generations — and do some more marveling myself.
I am looking forward to solving some the longstanding Kokomo mysteries that have piqued our curiosity as well as learning about our heritage and community. Kokomo is a special place. Your help is appreciated!
