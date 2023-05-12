Our lives are unique; our situation is never an exact match with that of another. So as we approach Mother’s Day, the feel of the holiday differs. The way we feel about our mothers — or if we even remember them — differs. The way women are experiencing or have experienced motherhood are individualistic.
According to newamerica.org, “According to pre-pandemic data from a 2018 Pew Research survey, 86 percent of women between ages 40 and 44 in the US are mothers. On average, they have 2.07 children each.”
NBC reports, “Over the past three decades … birthrates have declined for women in their 20s and jumped for women in their late 30s and early 40s, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau. The trend has pushed the median age of U.S. women giving birth from 27 to 30, the highest on record.”
The CDC tells us the percentage births to unmarried women: a whopping 40.0%.
We are all aware that many families — and our society at large — is in a state of flux. At one time, we were taught that the family was the building block of society. In many cases, that building block has been reduced to a mother and her children. The bond between mother and child seems to be one thing that has remained the same. Not that all moms are good moms, but, then again, all moms never were good moms. But most were and are.
One old friend of ours — a mom — lost her teen son (and only child) a year and a half ago to an accident. He was a great kid, and his parents were wonderful to him. We are in touch with the mom frequently on Facebook, and she uses the social media platform to grieve. That is a great use of Facebook, actually. We who are her friends bear only a tiny portion of her grief, but our desire to listen and to try to understand means a lot to her. Many moms are heartbroken and disappointed for a variety of reasons. That is the reality.
Others are grieving the passing of their mom. Like Christmas, Mother’s Day can be a difficult day for some to get through. I’ve had other friends with horrible mothers, and it hurt them to hear others praise mothers as though each mother on planet earth was a saint. It simply is not so. Today or tomorrow, for example, some mother somewhere will overdose on drugs, or abuse or neglect her child.
So, despite all this, why do we keep celebrating Mother’s Day? It is because that, for the majority, our mother’s love toward us has been sacrificial and unselfish. In most situations, a mother’s love is pure and kind and out for the best interest of those entrusted to her. And it is that ideal we celebrate, even if the ideal is not real for many.
Cynical people, it seems to me, rarely see the majority. They latch on to the failures and the negative or hypocritical minority — whether they are discussing parenthood, marriage, religion or politics. It’s an outlook on life that is every bit as dishonest as unrealistic optimism.
Most mothers are good mothers, and most succeed in instilling values such as compassion, kindness and consideration to their children, often by example without even realizing it.
So if you are blessed to have a mother who is still with you, a mother who loves you and cares about you, a mother who put your needs above your own — celebrate the blessing! And if your mother has returned to her Maker, remember her with joy and appreciation.
Moms, your job is difficult and the waters into which we have entered are uncharted. Our prayers and love are with you. Happy Mother’s Day.
