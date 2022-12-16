Some years, I seem to get psyched for Christmas after the fact, perhaps in mid January. Why? Too busy a schedule and too little snow. In my childhood, snow was indexed to Christmas. It didn’t have to snow on Christmas Day, but we needed a few snows before Christmas.
If you think about it, many songs we mislabel as “Christmas songs” are actual winter songs. “Jingle Bells,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Frosty the Snowman” do not even mention Christmas. A few songs — like "White Christmas" — combine winter weather and Christmas.
Many folks live where snow is practically unknown; they do not necessarily associate snow with the birth of Jesus. We, too, are not completely dependent upon the weather to get us in the mood for the holiday. It may simply take a bit more work to get into the spirit of the season.
What kind of routines and choices put you in the Christmas frame of mind? Let me share a few that help me.
Music. Whether I listen to Christmas carols (“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing!” is my favorite) or some of the classics (“The Nutcracker Suite” or “Handel’s Messiah,” for example), music works on the mind. Church music programs and community Christmas concerts can bolster our recorded treasures.
Christmas decorations and lights create a Christmas atmosphere. I am among those still grieving the absence of We Care Park! But my own lights — and those of my neighbors — help program my mind that Christmas is near.
I enjoy writing a Christmas letter. I also enjoy sending and receiving cards. I can remember my parents sending out a load of cards (twice as many as I do); I also remember (barely) when postage was 4 cents, but reduced to 3 cents during the Christmas season. The rule was, though, you had to tuck in the envelopes (not seal them) if you wanted the lower rate. My own card habits connect me to the ghost of Christmas Past.
Speaking of the aforementioned ghost, we love to watch “A Christmas Carol” annually. Our favorite version is the British black and white version starring Alistair Sims, although we sometimes watch more modern versions (even the Mickey Mouse version). I am impressed with them all. Another classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas;” a simple reminder about what the holiday is about.
Putting up the Christmas tree is sure to get me feeling like it is Christmas. Some ornaments are special, perhaps given by someone no longer with us. Some I have seen my entire lifetime. Christmas connects us to our past, even if, at times, it is painful to remember those family members who are no longer present to share the holiday with us. It is precious to remember them.
Christmas food is special; given my love for food, I could write a series on this subject alone! I am among those who enjoy fruitcake (sorry to disappoint the majority of my readers who probably find fruitcake detestable), eggnog and a host of baked goods. They say calories don’t count at Christmastime. They do, however, become retroactive after New Year’s Day.
Some people find shopping brings out the Christmas spirit. Certainly putting some loose change into the Salvation Army ringer’s bucket does.
When it comes to the budget, it is important to have a plan — a spending limit — at Christmastime. Otherwise, instead of singing, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” you will be singing, “I Heard the Bills on Christmas Day.”
Helping others, caroling to elderly neighbors and friends, packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child, volunteering — these are all ways to get into the Christmas spirit. Participating in church services is a crucial for me. Listening to Christmas music is nice, but singing it to honor God raises it to a different level. Reading the Christmas story from Luke 2 is a great routine to develop before opening gifts.
Visiting or calling family and friends — that is part of what makes Christmas so special. All these things can help us get into the Christmas spirit — with our without snow.
