As a teen, I didn’t know what the verb “opine” meant. I probably would have thought it was some sort of Irish last name. Or maybe a lumber term for pine wood with circular grain.
The great thing is that in America you can opine whether you know what the word means or not. There is plenty of fodder for we opining types! Even locally.
Take the controversy surrounding dress codes in our schools. When I became a freshman in high school in the fall of 1970, we were the first class to enjoy a relaxed dress code. The previous year’s females had to wear skirts or dresses, and boys had to wear dress pants and collared shirts. Boys had to be clean shaven. When my dad attended high school in Chicago in the early 40s, young men usually wore suits.
With the new relaxed code in 1970, we were able to wear jeans and sneakers; some of us eventually sported mustaches (not many beards, though).
Recent complaints at Kokomo High School tell us that the issue is still being debated. The bottom line, of course, is that we Americans — young and old — do not like to be told what to do. That’s why we started our own country in the first place. It is only with great difficulty that we sometimes tame our independent spirits to consider the common good.
On the one hand, young people often want to fit in with the fads and impress their peers. On the other hand, we develop dress codes to set some reasonable boundaries for the common good. Occasionally these two concepts clash. Not everyone can always be satisfied.
Although it is unlikely our public schools will embrace uniforms, they are, in my opinion, the best solution because they are positive: uniforms are about what you must wear, not what you cannot.
We may not always agree with the judgment calls those in authority make — this can be true regarding office dress codes as well — but it is a good to be lead by leaders who at least consider the common good. This is better than clothing anarchy.
Another local controversy involves similar concepts; it surrounds a derogatory flag. The flag denigrates President Biden via vulgarity. In our area, many folks do not agree with Joe Biden; many Hoosiers criticize the president and welcome criticism. The issue is not criticism, but a vulgar, offensive and obscene term used in the process. Many people are truly offended at the f-bomb, while others are concerned about the message this sends to their children and grandchildren about vulgarity. I would suggest a creative alternative, such as “Say Bye to Biden.”
My last opinion is about a new eating opportunity in the area. Food trucks are the rage in our nation right now, and we have a new one in the Kokomo area. It is called The Middle of Nowhere — and that is where it is located. It is not at the end of the earth, but you can see the end of the earth from there! It is located just east of Hemlock, Indiana, on the corner of Indiana 26 and 19.
Marylu and I are from the Chicago area, so when we read they offered Chicago-style food, we made a beeline that same day. I am not sure when the truck opens (I assume just before lunch time), but we pulled into a parking space there about 5:45 p.m.; we just made it under the wire (beware, the truck closes at 6).
The selection is small, but I loved the Italian beef (thin sliced). I recommend you get it with hot or mild giardinera. You can thank me later. Marylu had an amazing hot dog, just like we used to eat in Chicago (a Vienna Kosher red hot) with the Chicago trimmings, including tomato and onion. The fries were wimpy, a style popular in the Chicago area. You may or may not like the food, but I can certify that it is authentic Chicago style.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
