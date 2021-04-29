I like all the seasons, but this is the time of year I describe as “pleasant.” We are psyched to be done with our surprise snows and dastardly frosts. Hopefully.
Community volunteers plant flowers in hanging baskets and atop city-owned properties all over Kokomo. Neighbors trim their hedges, edge their lawns, fill their flower boxes and landscape their grounds. Even apartment dwellers can appreciate the beauty as they stroll through our neighborhoods. Green space — including our lawns — add a natural beauty to our properties.
Many years ago, lawns were cut with scythes, not machinery. I don’t go back quite that far. When I was a lad (in the Chicago area), we had small lawns. Most of us used manual push lawnmowers. As we pushed, the cutting blades turned like a hamster’s wheel.
My wife’s parents owned a corded electric lawnmower, and they used it for over 50 years; it never needed repair. I too have a corded electric lawnmower — they are pretty nice for smaller lawns (we live on 1/5th of an acre), but you need to learn to manipulate the cord. We use our gas lawnmower most of the time: it is faster. Sometimes I use one while Marylu uses the other.
A number of folks with small lawns boast about their battery powered mower. Many readers use riding mowers because their lawns are sizable.
Some people find professional lawn services — or hiring a nearby teen — to be the best option. Some folks are cozy in their homes, but, as they age, they find caring for a lawn overwhelming. It is almost always less expensive to pay someone to mow your lawn (and do your yard work) than it is to move to a condominium or assisted living facility. I have learned, however, that some folks have an ethic against paying someone to do something they could do — or used to do. There is more to human nature than mere logic and spreadsheets.
Small (but growing) numbers are turning to new technologies for cutting the grass. Enter the robotic lawnmower.
“They hustle around your lawn on a battery charge, quietly mowing on a predetermined schedule within a predetermined area of lawn. The smaller blades are lightweight, and most brands of robo mowers have safety features that include a reverse movement if they bump into something as well as a stop feature if the mower is lifted off the ground” (Source: https://www.lawnstarter.com).
The above cited article warns, however, that these robotic lawnmowers cannot handle deep ruts, steep hills, properties of more than 1.25 acres, or divided lawns. Folks with rectangular, relatively flat lawns might find this an option — if they are willing to fork out about $2,000!
Many folks enjoy mowing their lawns, but they may not be aware of it. Mindless tasks are good therapy, and can actually reduce stress in our lives. Additionally, mowing the lawn can be good exercise!
Our war against weeds might even be more challenging. Will we ever get free from having to address the weed issue? Farmers already can purchase a weed pulling device. Listen to this description:
“The farming robot looks like a large cube on wheels. As it drives itself down rows of crops, its 12 cameras scan the ground. An onboard computer, powered by AI, identifies weeds, and the robot's carbon dioxide lasers then zap and kill the plants.
The Autonomous Weeder can eliminate more than 100,000 weeds per hour and weed 15 to 20 acres of crops in one day … ” (Source: freethink.com).
I don’t know the price tag on such a device, and I don’t want to know. My heart couldn’t take it.
Despite up and coming robotic devices, I suspect most of us will maintain our current habits. Cutting our lawns, weeding our flowerbeds — they connect us to nature and force us to get outdoors, often for our own good.
