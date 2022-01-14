I know a man who left a great sum of money for earthquake research. He was generous to a fault!
Science jokes are funny, but scientific advances can affect us in serious and significant ways. We live in an era of innovation, discovery and development like no other. Today I would like to highlight just a few amazing advances that could have significant ramifications for our future, innovations to keep our eyes on.
All sorts of medical researchers are constantly scurrying about, trying to conquer or tame disease, add years to our lifespans, or seek new ways to replace our worn out parts. Some researchers have been working toward using animal parts for human transplant. This is technically called, Xenotransplantation but — whatever you call it — the concept is intriguing. Some Tribune readers, for example, have a pig valve in their hearts. So the concept has been around for a while. But it hasn’t expanded much — until now. We have recently witnessed another breakthrough: an entire pig to human heart transplant!
According to USA Today, “A Maryland man has lived for three days with a pig heart beating inside his chest. The surgery, at the University of Maryland Medical Center, marks the first time a gene-edited pig has been used as an organ donor.
“Dave Bennett, 57, agreed to be the first to risk the experimental surgery, hoping it would give him a shot at making it home to his Maryland duplex and his beloved dog, Lucky.”
We hope this man thrives for a good long time. Many hope this could be the beginning of a new trend, and expand to other organs. Transplant lists are long, and many people die waiting for a human organ to become available.
Changing subjects, wouldn’t it be great if abundant, cheap and green electricity became the norm? China’s “artificial sun” is offering hope for scads of clean power. According to Elizabeth Gamillo of smithsonianmag.com, “In a new world record, China’s ‘artificial sun’ project has sustained a nuclear fusion reaction for more than 17 minutes, reports Anthony Cuthbertson for the Independent. In the latest experiment, superheated plasma reached 126 million degrees Fahrenheit — that’s roughly five times hotter than the sun, which radiates a scorching 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit at the surface and about 27 million degrees Fahrenheit at its core.”
Such heat would have no trouble producing steam to power massive generators.
Distinguishing between nuclear fusion and nuclear fission is out of my league. Foronuclear.com explains it somewhat clearly: “Fusion is a nuclear technology that can produce very high levels of energy without generating large quantities of nuclear waste, and scientists have been trying to perfect it for decades. Currently nuclear power is obtained in the form of fission, a process contrary to fusion ... . Fission is easier to achieve, but it generates waste.”
Power plants relying on fission are dangerous, as we saw at Chernobyl and in Japan. Fusion, however, is safe: “... fusion energy production is not based on a chain reaction, as is fission ... . Every shift or change of the working configuration in the reactor causes … (it to) automatically come to a halt within a few seconds, since the process of energy production is arrested, with no effects taking place on the outside. For this reason fusion reactors are considered to be inherently safe.”
Wow. Talk about potential.
On to a third item. Electric vehicles are taking over, and the distance between charges keeps getting longer. Tesla’s newer vehicles offer distances of about 400 miles between charges. But developers are working on a simple way to boost that — solar power: “A startup called EV Solar Kits is working on a photovoltaic upgrade package for Tesla vehicles that it says will cost just $5,000 and add up to 60 miles of range per day” (source: futurism.com).
From the vantage point of early 2022, we can see some great developments on the horizon!
