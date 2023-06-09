I usually keep my patriotic banners out from Memorial Day through the 4th of July. As we approach another anniversary of the American Revolution, it can be intriguing to look back at some of the lesser known men and women who were part of that conflict.
When the rumblings of the Revolution where shaking society, individuals had to choose sides. For many, the choice was not a clear one; as in the case of the Civil War, sometimes it was brother against brother.
The National Park Service (nps.gov) website tells the story of two brothers, Stephen and Edmund Ward of Eastchester, New York. Both Stephen and younger brother Edmund had positions in the town government.
Stephen was a loyalist. According to ncpedia.org, “During the American Revolution, adherents of the royal government who opposed the Revolution were called ‘Tories’ or ‘Loyalists.’” Meanwhile, brother Edmund sided with the revolutionaries and was a “Patriot.”
During the war, Stephen was held in loose custody; he eventually escaped and made it safely to the British lines. Like most of the Loyalists, he had little doubt that the mighty British Empire would easily quell the rebels. Like the Russian war with Ukraine, the question comes down to, “Is it worth it?” If the British had won, they would have needed to address one insurrection after another, so even winning would not have fixed their problem. But I digress.
As it happens, the Patriots won and there were stiff repercussions for the Loyalists. Many of them, like Stephen, moved to Canada to escape harassment and continued being loyal to the crown. Edmund, on the other hand, was enthusiastically welcomed as a war hero and later became a congressman in the House of Representatives.
The story of William Franklin is not well known but demonstrates how the war created a rift between father and son. According to monticello.org, “Judging from their early years together, no one would imagine they would end up in opposition to one another. William Franklin (b. 1730 in Boston), was Benjamin Franklin’s acknowledged illegitimate son, raised by Franklin and his common-law wife, Deborah Read. Benjamin Franklin saw to William’s schooling and taught him the printing trade.”
The same source tells us that the father and son traveled together to Europe, where William was trained in English law. “Billy” was with his dad when he conducted his famous kite/ lightening experiment. He helped edit “Poor Richard's Almanac.” The King appointed him as the Royal Governor of New Jersey.
William Franklin was well-loved as governor: he improved roads, built bridges and even signed the charter for Queen’s College (now Rutgers). He was noted for his honesty and fairness to Native Americans.
When war was imminent, Benjamin “traveled to New Jersey to convince William to join the rebellion. He told his son he … could easily win a generalship in the army forming under George Washington. William refused … As a Loyalist, William believed America’s best chance to succeed lay in remaining with Britain. He also believed most Americans would not support the rebellion. William’s break with his father became very public with his ‘Two Roads’ speech to the New Jersey legislature urging them to refuse to endorse the newly formed Continental Congress …”
During much of the war, he was held in custody, eventually being released and allowed to take a ship to England, where he would spend the rest of his life. He and his father were never reconciled, although they did make one failed attempt to do so.
Convictions, unlike preferences, run deep. Sometimes we have differing convictions, and they lead us down different paths, paths from which we will not be diverted. People with preferences but no or few convictions cannot understand this. The rest of us can understand. But, like the Loyalists and Patriots, convictions can carry a price tag. And, as in the case of Benedict Arnold, what we think are our “convictions” can later prove to be mere preferences!
