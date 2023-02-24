One fellow opined, “I find the Miss Universe contest very suspicious. I think it is rigged. Why else would someone from our planet win every year?”
According to Webster, being suspicious means, “having or showing a cautious distrust of someone or something.” Being cautious, on the other hand, means, “careful to avoid potential problems or dangers.”
The difference between the two words is that a cautious person is neutral when it comes to trusting others, while a suspicious person assumes the worst. Extreme suspicion is paranoia.
Some people are born with suspicious personalities, it seems. Yet I wonder if growing numbers of cautious people are morphing into suspicious people. Why might that be?
Take scams, for instance. According to Greg Iacurci of CNBC, “Consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, a 70% increase over the prior year. ... Almost 2.8 million people filed a fraud complaint, an annual record. Impostor scams were most prevalent ... ”
Breaches of trust with governments — both national and local — nurture suspicion.
Brianna Herlihy of Fox News tells us that, “Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and 19 GOP state attorneys general are demanding answers from the FBI and Justice Department and threatening legal action after a leaked internal FBI memo revealed that the agency had efforts underway to identify and treat Catholics as ‘potential terrorists.’
“... Following the leak of the memo, the FBI told Fox News Digital that ‘headquarters quickly began taking action to remove the document from FBI systems and conduct a review of the basis for the document.’”
The FBI leak is just one more reason for people who are suspicious by nature to further distrust the government. Because conservative Catholics and conservative Evangelicals embrace convictions that do not agree with new popular views on gender does not make either group dangerous!
Some school boards that make controversial changes in secrecy breed distrust and suspicion on a local level. Defunded police forces and rising crime rates in certain cities breed distrust, and so do police shootings that appear racially motivated.
Fake news from all ideologies flood the internet. More and more Americans have become deeply entrenched in their red or blue foxholes. People who differ from us are more prone to be viewed as the enemy — rather than merely holding a different view.
One sign, I believe, of this escalating suspicion is an increase in inappropriate gun-toting. Consider this BBC article by Chloe Kim:
“An assault rifle and 163 rounds of ammunition taken from a man about to board a plane in New Orleans on Valentine’s Day is an example of a trend identified by US officials.
“... While 2022 was a record year for guns found at US airport checkpoints, the TSA says, 2023 may well beat it. Officers in Seattle, Washington DC and Indianapolis have all raised the alarm. The TSA intercepted a record 6,542 guns at airport checkpoints across the US last year. Some 88% of them were loaded with ammunition.
“Travelers are allowed to pack unloaded firearms inside checked luggage that typically goes into an aircraft’s hold. They are also required tell the airline they intend to travel with weapons at check-in. But guns are not allowed in carry-on bags or passenger cabins, even if a passenger has a concealed weapon permit.”
I am for gun rights, but I am also for caution. This upswing in confiscated guns, I believe, is symptomatic of a suspicious society. If people no longer trust authorities, they begin looking out for themselves.
There is always a justification to be suspicious, yet most people avoid that trap. Although some are naive or reckless, many take the path of balanced caution. We can easily overreact to what we hear in the news; we can remember our disappointments and forget the many times others came through for us. Suspicion can breed isolation, bitterness, and sometimes paranoia. There are certainly instances when we should be suspicious, and when being gullible or naive is asking for trouble. Caution is a better mode of day-to-day operation. So don’t take your guns to the airport. Build relationships. Refuse to live in isolation. Be discerning, but escape the trap of a suspicious mentality.
