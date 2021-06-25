Last week began “summertime, and the living is easy … ,” to quote George Gershwin. Every individual is just that — an individual. So how we enjoy summer — and what we associate with summer — varies substantially. Today’s column is my take on the joys of summer; with COVID receding, I appreciate this summer more than most!
Summer began Sunday, June 20. We have been relishing long days and summer-like weather — sometimes miserably hot temperatures — for some time.
The other Wednesday, I savored the first Kokomo Park Band concert at Highland Park. The band moved up their concert start time from 8 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. this year, a good move for most residents. Unfortunately, I have a commitment and cannot arrive until almost 8. Still, even half the concert is worth the trip. They are that good.
I encourage you to bring a lawn chair to Highland Park every Wednesday through July 28. You certainly don’t want to miss the amazing patriotic concert this coming Wednesday, which always includes the rousing “Stars and Stripes Forever,” by John Philips Sousa. Leaves me breathless.
I recently returned from Mississippi, where I officiated a wedding. This was my first time in that state. I had no idea that, “Sixty-five percent of the state is covered in timber, with an abundance of softwood pine as well as hardwood trees. ... In fact, Mississippi is ranked No. 1 in the nation for Certified Tree Farmers under the American Tree Farm System” (source: https://www.mdac.ms.gov).
Officiating an outdoor wedding within a tree farm (in the shade of the pines) reminded me how much I love Indiana’s state parks! Some psychologists have argued that taking a walk in the woods — especially near a body of water — causes the brain to accumulate serotonin — natural Prozac! I don’t doubt it.
According to an article published in the Kokomo Tribune, “Despite — or perhaps aided by — the coronavirus pandemic, Indiana State Parks welcomed record-breaking numbers of people last year.”
The article suggests that the parks are expecting even greater crowds this year.
Many Kokomo-area locals patronize a nearby state-owned reservoir, Mississinewa Lake. The lake, which was closed for a while, is now open and receiving campers. The state parks, however, have more to offer campers, including multiple trails and more acreage. Some have lodges, family cabins and nature centers as well. My family has enjoyed many vacations in Hoosier state parks. Our favorites are McCormick’s Creek and Turkey Run.
We resided in Kokomo for five years before we realized the beautiful nature experience that lies five miles east of Indiana 931 on Sycamore (100 North), the Kokomo Reservoir Park. Besides fishing and boating, the free park offers a decent hiking trail. A great place to grill out or enjoy nature. How much closer could it be?
Kokomo will offer a variety of events and concerts at Foster Park, including the Haynes-Apperson Festival. The summer bursts with options for our community. To see the calendar of events, check out visitkokomo.org/calendar-of-events/.
We will be involved with church camp this summer. Many Hoosiers participate in all sorts of camps, family camps and day camps in our region.
What would summer be without ice cream? When our kids were young, we not only patronized our amazing ice cream options here in town, but we also took a few ice cream trips. Once a year, we would visit East End Double Dip in Peru and Haps Old Fashioned Ice Cream in Logansport. Ivanhoe's in Upland has perhaps the greatest reputation. It’s not that these places are necessarily better than our own ice cream parlors; it was just fun to have an ice cream adventure.
Don’t forget the Kokomo Jackrabbits! If you are a baseball fan, enjoy some serious baseball at the beautiful Kokomo Municipal Stadium. I look forward to taking in a game this week.
These are a few of the things that make me long for summer. What are your expectations this year?
