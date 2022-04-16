Ancient Christians greeted one another with the phrase, “He is risen.” The response? “He is risen indeed!” I wish all a happy and blessed Easter.
Today’s column is a light one about Easter memories and almost comical incongruities.
In most languages, Easter is called “Resurrection Sunday.” In English, for some reason, we derived the name of the holiday from the goddess Eostre. Ironic, isn’t it, that the most important day on the Christian calendar is derived from the name of a pagan goddess! Who is the Englishman who is to blame for this blunder?
Easter traditions have changed. At one time, most women would buy new Easter outfits and stroll down a busy street for the “Easter Parade.” This typically included a new hat of some kind. It could be a challenge for petite church-goers; they strained to see over the mammoth hats in vogue. I wonder what it would have been like to sit behind Carmen Miranda; she was the gal famous for wearing a fruit basket on her head!
Men would sometimes get a new Easter suit, as would boys; girls often had a new dress or gown. My grandfather was a tailor, so on a few occasions he presented me with a new suit for Easter; other years, maybe a new vest. That was special.
Like most children, my sister and I dyed Easter eggs. Sometimes we would buy the fancy newfangled swirly dye kits — when I was a kid, that was a new rage. But most of the time, we used food dye with vinegar in cups of hot water. The smell of vinegar is part of the smell of Easter. These traditions lived on with our children and now grandchildren.
For many of us, Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus from the grave. Jesus ate kosher as a Torah-observant Jew. He never tasted pork. So how do we feast to celebrate His resurrection? We eat ham. What’s wrong with this picture?
My mom usually baked a ham with a can of crushed pineapple and a lot of raisins. It made a nice gravy. Sides included sweet potatoes and mixed peas and carrots. My grandmother would often bring some traditional Slovak pastry to add to the meal, like an almond or poppy seed nut roll. I loved the almond, but hated the poppy seed version.
But even if my grandmother did bring the poppy seed version, I was covered. My mom would bake a cake in a lamb mold every year. With white coconut frosting, it was a real treat. We reared our children with the same tradition. We like the lamb theme.
Marylu and I occasionally have ham for Easter, because consistency is not our forte. But our meat of choice is typically lamb. Not only is the lamb theme theologically consistent, it is a real treat.
This year, I was able to find a small boneless leg of lamb. In the past, I would have balked at paying $8 a pound for any meat; with the way beef is sky-high, I was able to grimace and complete the transaction. I didn’t look at the cashier as she rang it up. Easter is only once a year, right? We roast it with loads of garlic and rosemary. No indulgence quite like lamb accented with mint jelly.
As children, my sister and I always enjoyed hunting for our Easter baskets. My mom usually included chocolate lambs, chocolate crosses and chocolate rabbits. We did the same for our kids, but we had to purchase the crosses and lambs in the Chicago area (or a relative would pick them up for us). We could not find them locally.
I always thought it was tacky to decapitate these chocolate animals; we usually began and the top and worked our way down. Seeing headless sheep and headless rabbits forms part of my Easter memories. Something cruel about that.
Easter may be an incongruous times, but I believe it celebrates the most important event in history. Whether you do or not, I wish you a happy — and incongruous — Easter.
