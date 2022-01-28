My wife and I alienate potential friends when we disclose that we like winter. It is not that we like to be cold — we enjoy being warm amid the cold.
What do we like about winter? For one thing, winter is a great time to enjoy the great indoors.
Let me begin with a recent excursion. Marylu and I made the drive to the Indianapolis Museum of Art, now known as “Newfields.” We determined to make the trip to experience the immersive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit held in a section called, “The Lume.” It was quite the experience to be among floor to ceiling projections of some of Van Gogh’s most famous works.
Van Gogh is noted for his thick layers of paint and bright colors; he loved to paint sunflowers, and was influenced by Japanese prints. Beautiful colors to offset winter’s whites and grays!
Winter is also the best time of year for indoor cooking, especially suited for making homemade soup. We try to keep the soup coming all winter long. With all sorts of online recipes available, if you can read, you can cook.
And soups are among the easiest foods to cook, although they require some simmer time. Right now, we are finishing off some cream of carrot and cauliflower soup, and we just finished Slovak potato-dill-sausage-sour cream soup. Vegetable soup is next (our second batch of the season). We have already cooked up minestrone soup, split pea soup, kale and cannellini bean soup, multi-legume soup, chicken soup, ox-tail soup, mushroom soup and chili soup (if you count that as a soup, which we do not). Beef barley soup is on the radar. And that is only since the cold weather began.
If you want, you can pick a vegetable or meat you enjoy, add the word “soup” to it, and do a google search. You might be surprised at the plethora of recipes. You can download the complete Vasicek Family cookbook — which includes a number of soup recipes — by going to www.edvasicek.com/recipe on the web. Please forgive my typos. It is a work in progress.
Winter is also a time to enjoy the great outdoors. Many of you might think of sledding, skating or tobogganing. Admittedly, those are fun winter activities. For us, winter is our favorite time of year to walk for exercise. We don’t like the heat of summer, and the air seems cleaner and more invigorating in the winter. But we dress up. The other day, we went walking over two miles, but we were dressed for it.
My wife asked a runner friend how to keep one’s feet and fingers warm. His answer: put more on your chest. If you chest is warm, your heart will pump more hot blood to your extremities; if your vitals are not warm, your warm blood will be conserved for them. It seems to make a difference.
A decade ago, we would walk even in sub-zero temperatures. Once we went walking when it was -10 F, real temperature (I don’t remember the wind chill). I was layered, beginning with a T-shirt, an insulated under shirt, a shirt and a heavy sweater; I was extra roly-poly when I zipped up the heavy coat. Additionally, I not only wore long johns under my jeans, but fleece ware over my jeans. I also had regular socks under a pair of heavily insulated socks.
As we began getting into the walk, I had to loosen my hat, take off my scarf and unzip my coat. I was sweating and overheating. We were walking on the street because the sidewalks were snow-covered or slippery, and several drivers stopped to offer us a lift, out of pity. When we explained to them that we were walking for the exercise, the kind-heated drivers didn’t know what to make of us. I suspect we gave a few folks a good laugh.
There is a lesson in this: people who enjoy the cold generally dress for it; those who hate winter (in my observation) generally do not dress heavily enough. I did say “generally,” by the way.
Whether indoors or outdoors, embrace the winter!
