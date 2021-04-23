I love the English language. It is fascinating for many reasons. English is a mutt language, technically a form of low German. What we think of as English has only existed for less than a thousand years. If you were to go online, for example, and do a search for “The Lord’s Prayer in English 1,000 AD,” you might recognize three or four words. English is a mixture of Anglo- Saxon (a Germanic language), French, Celtic and Norse — with a few other influences thrown in for good measure. That’s what happens when countries conquer other countries.
Many English words do not sound like they are spelled because pronunciation changed while spelling did not. The word “light,” for example, sounded just like it is spelled — at one time (similar to the German word “licht”). We stopped pronouncing the throaty “gh,” but retained it in the spelling.
Language is constantly changing; new terms replace old ones. Regional terms are only understood with a region. For example, I remember people calling a chain link fence a “cyclone fence.” A five dollar bill was a “fin.”
Today, I would like to mention a few terms that are not obsolete but should be, words that should change their official spelling pronto, and words we need to learn to pronounce.
Here are some words people commonly use that probably need to be retired. The first is “tin foil.” Before I was born, stores would sell rolls of foil made of tin. The value of tin escalated, thus modern foil is aluminum foil, not tin foil.
How about the ice box? Do you know anyone who actually uses an ice box in our day? The only place I remember an ice box is on reruns of The Honeymooners! Even in the middle 1950s, they were an endangered species. Most of us have refrigerators. Fridges for short.
I am too young to remember dish soap. For as far as I can remember, it has been detergent based and usually labeled, “dish washing liquid.” I can barely remember when it was possible to buy soap flakes for laundry; one brand held out through the early ‘60s. All the other brands were laundry detergents.
Then there are words that are impossible to spell. I am not talking about locations, such as Albuquerque. Nor am I talking about religious movements such as Episcopalianism or Presbyterianism. I mean everyday words, such as vacuum. I appeal to the spelling police, wherever they be.
Our entire class got this wrong during a spelling bee once. Who is the nasty person who threw in an extra “u?” We need to bring it down to one “u.” If you must have a double letter, you can give it a double “c.” You have my permission.
I can never spell the word “camaraderie” without spellcheck. Why not spell it logically, as in having comrades? And how about taking the word “maintain” and adding either an “ence” or “ance,” instead of the ridiculous alteration, “maintenance.”
Then there are words we need to learn to pronounce. If you know even a little of another language, you realize that different languages pronounce their letter differently than we do. An enchilada, for example sounds more like “ain-chee-lath-uh.” In Spanish, an “e” is pronounced like a long a, an “i” like a long e. French words are even more challenging. Warren Buffett may have billions, but I am more likely to see an “all you can eat” buffet (boo-fay) than I am Warren. A bedroom suite is not a suit, but a sweet. You don’t have a fillet of fish, you have a fill-ay (as in Chick-fil-a). Sometimes you have to listen and not cling rigidly to English phonics. I will admit, names are rough. I have a relative whose last name has no vowels!
The language we speak has an amazing heritage, and we can play with English in ways we cannot play with other languages (partly because of our huge vocabulary). Thanks for joining me in pondering our common language.
