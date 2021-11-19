For most of us, Thanksgiving is much less complicated than Christmas. I love both holidays, but there is a certain simplicity about Thanksgiving that invites us to relax, enjoy a feast with our families and count our blessings.
Sadly, merchants have tried to infringe upon our short period of peace by creating Black Friday, encroaching upon our weekend. But their attempts sometimes backfire: many people prefer to buy online precisely because they want to avoid being trampled by the crowds. Online merchants now have their own Black Friday deals.
But even Thanksgiving itself has its downside. An anonymous Thanksgiving poem makes us ponder the fallout from this holiday: “May your stuffing be tasty. May your turkey be plump. May your potatoes and gravy have nary a lump. May your yams be delicious and your pies take the prize, and may your Thanksgiving dinner stay off your thighs!”
There are no such things as calories on Thanksgiving Day, folks. But on Friday, they become retroactive! Maybe with interest.
Unlike Christmas — which is celebrated internationally — Thanksgiving is a distinctly American holiday. As one celebrity (Howie Mandel) quipped, “I’m from Canada, so Thanksgiving to me is just Thursday with more food.”
According to Wikipedia, “Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated on various dates in the United States, Canada, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Liberia. It began as a day of giving thanks and sacrifice for the blessing of the harvest and of the preceding year. Similarly named festival holidays occur in Germany and Japan.”
Students of the Bible might even correlate the idea to the Jewish Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot), a seven-day period of rejoicing and feasting. Instead of going to grandmother’s house, however, families would camp out in shelters (booths or tabernacles). The festival was held last October.
The American version of Thanksgiving became an official American holiday on Oct. 3, 1863. President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national day of thanksgiving to be celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 26. He also determined the pattern we now follow as to when we celebrate: the fourth Thursday in November.
Of course, the roots of the American holiday take us back to our pilgrim forefathers and the state of Massachusetts. Europeans and native Americans feasted together, neither group imagining how their paths would diverge and relations deteriorate in future generations.
The purpose of Thanksgiving was originally laced with the idea of giving thanks to God, as opposed to merely an attitude of thankfulness (which, in itself, is also a virtue). For those of us who acknowledge the God or Providence, there is a solemn element to this celebration. For others, the holiday is strictly secular.
With the events of the past two years, we find ourselves thankful for some distinct blessings. Some of us are thankful we avoided the COVID menace, while others are thankful we recovered from it. Just as 9/11 taught us to better appreciate our police and fire departments, COVID has taught us to appreciate our hospitals and the entire medical/health field. We now recognize them as the heroes they are. Some readers are thankful for the spiritual, emotional and practical help of families and friends who stood by them when they lost loved ones to the dreaded virus.
I am thankful for being able to shop without a mask, to attend church in person and to enjoy a fuller social life. Many of us have found that life has somewhat returned to “normal.” We have come to appreciate the blessings of “normal” life, blessings we once took for granted.
This year, many of us will shop freely and enjoy holiday meals — unmasked — with our extended families. Just like we used to do back in 2019, only with more appreciation. Absence has made the heart grow fonder.
So this year, don’t forget the “thanks” of Thanksgiving!
