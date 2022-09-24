Today’s column is a composite of my brief opinions about some current news items. Ready? Let’s go.
According to Foxnews.com, “A federal appeals court upheld a Texas law on Friday that seeks to curb censorship by social media platforms. The ruling, a major victory for Republicans who charge companies like Twitter and Facebook are limiting free speech, is a step in a major legal battle that could end up at the Supreme Court. ... Friday’s ruling created what is known as a ‘circuit split,’ since the eleventh circuit struck down a similar social media law in Florida. A circuit split generally increases the likelihood of the Supreme Court taking up a case.”
The subject of free speech’s relationship to the destructive nature of fake news (and old fashioned rumors) is not a simple one, in my mind. If people considered the source, we might not be at this point. Some people have no trouble believing what they see online. To complicate matters, we tend to believe what we want to believe, so we are particularly tempted to blindly accept fake news that agrees with our political, social, economic or religious perspective. We tend to be skeptical when we hear news from those embracing opposing positions. It would be great if we could learn to be skeptical of both!
Although we must defend free speech, we also need to remember that both Hitler and Lenin manipulated masses of people via fake news and manipulative methods (such as logical fallacies, partial truths or emotional appeals). Still, limiting free speech has an unintended effect: it adds weight to conspiracy theories and demonstrates a bias (which, I believe, does exist).
The Supreme Court is the appropriate place for this issue to be hashed out. If issues are not clear, I suspect SCOTUS would rather err on the side of free speech.
Let’s move on to Taiwan. According to UPI.com, President Biden “... repeated his assertion that American forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, a claim that he has made several times during his administration. ... He confirmed that U.S. troops would be involved in the response, unlike in Ukraine.”
The whole China thing is frightening. After the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan, the world’s nations might conclude that we have lost our resolve. China is watching the Ukraine situation closely, and noticing that things aren’t going so well for the Russians. The Chinese likely do not want a messy conflict like we see in Ukraine, so this affirmation by the president could be a significant deterrent, IMO.
Whereas China might not invade Taiwan soon, the Chinese leadership has a track record of long-term thinking and relentless patience. A future president might waffle on our commitment to Taiwan. Then they will likely act swiftly.
Moving on, according to a BBC article by Bernd Debusmann Jr., the president suggests that the pandemic is now over: “President Joe Biden has declared the pandemic over in the US, even as the number of Americans who have died from COVID continues to rise. ... Mr Biden said that while ‘we still have a problem’, the situation is ‘rapidly improving.’”
According to the same article, over 3,000 Americans died from COVID in the last week, which (if continuing at this rate for year) means that 150,000 additional Americans would die. At the beginning of the pandemic, Dr. Faucci estimated that we might lose 150,000 people to the pandemic. We ended up losing more than a million people, but no one could have projected that at the time. But the point is this: when we feared we might lose 150,000, we declared the situation a pandemic, went into panic and locked down our economy. Now, when we might lose an additional 150,000, we say the pandemic is over. Go figure.
The pandemic has certainly slowed down from what it was, but the truth is more like, “We have had enough of mask wearing, social distancing, and lock-downs and would rather take the associated risks than live in COVID bondage.” Rather than calling it the “end of the pandemic,” we might simply call it, “Enough is enough.”
