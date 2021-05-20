When I was a child, I loved to watch "The Three Stooges" and read comic books (I was highly cultured!). Of all the comic book characters, Richie Rich was my favorite. One story involved a trip to the future — the year 2000, to be precise. Airborne car-like vehicles were soaring toward domed elevated houses. Back in the middle 1960s, that’s how we thought the future looked.
Aspects of that future have, indeed, arrived — like video phones (via our cell phones), robotic vacuum cleaners, etc. Much of that predicted future never materialized, but another future did. Many of the most important innovations — like the internet — were unanticipated.
In contrast, I read an article in the very early 1980s that claimed most of us would one day own phones that would fit into our pockets. It was completely accurate. We seem to guess better when we are guessing about the near future.
So where is the near future taking us? Today’s column is a sampling of “off the beaten path” projections, minor innovations.
The COVID experience has transformed some of us into germophobes. Some authorities have cautioned us that new variations of this destructive virus will surface, and many suggest we will have to develop a regular vaccination regiment, much like the annual flu shot.
One way to reduce this sort of pandemic, according to some, is better ventilation. Just as a healthy lawn develops fewer weeds than a sparse one, so good ventilation reduces the spread of viruses.
David Shukman wrote an article about this for the BBC. Shukman claims that, in the past, buildings were designed to maintain a comfortable temperature and conserve energy. Now, some are advocating that ventilation should trump these other concerns.
Shukman writes, “The appeal comes amid growing evidence that the coronavirus is often transmitted via infectious aerosols in crowded indoor spaces.
“Writing in the journal Science, the scientists and engineers say that while governments have regulations on the safety of food, sanitation and drinking water, there's far less emphasis on pathogens in the air.”
Interesting.
Speaking of air, wouldn’t it be wonderful to fly anywhere in the world in less that four hours for only $100? That’s the aim of Boom Supersonic. Maureen O’Hare of CNN Travel explains:
“Boom Supersonic's current timeline is to fly the 1:3 scale XB1 prototype aircraft ‘around the end of the year,’ break ground on a new US factory in 2022 (location TBD), and then start building the first Overture plane in 2023.”
The article explains that it will probably take a couple of generations of planes to achieve this goal.
Wow.
Changing subjects again, when I was a lad we learned about the era of the great inventors: Bell, Edison, Tesla, Marconi and Ford, to name a few. We have been and are living in another such era, IMO. People like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Steve Jobs — among others — seem to be modern counterparts to the above.
Who would have thought, however, that a dormant invention by Nikolai Tesla (from 1920) would be rediscovered in our day?
Kokomo has always been a big automotive town, and so Tesla’s invention might be of special interest to many locals. Matthew Sparkes explains:
“Tesla patented his ‘valvular conduit’ in 1920. It is essentially a pipe with an intricate internal design that forces fluid moving in one direction to loop back on itself at various points along its length. When water flows into the mouths of the loops, it becomes turbulent and slows down, halting the flow. But if you run water in the other direction, it doesn’t enter the loops and flows freely.
“Leif Ristroph at New York University ... believes that the design could harness the vibrations in engines and other machinery to pump fuel, coolants, lubricants and other gases and liquids.
“’Imagine if you had those fluid pump systems basically take the vibration from the motor that’s there anyway, and have that circulate it. It has no moving parts. There’s nothing to break,’ says Ristroph” (source: https://www.newscientist.com).
“Nothing to break?” That sounds good to me. Reminds me of that vintage song, “Everything old is new again!”
