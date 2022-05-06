When it comes to motherhood, I admit that I am only an observer. I was emotionally close to my own mom, who was an amazing mother. I was close to my sister, who watched out for her young brother; she was a fine mom as well. My wife’s skill as a mother still makes me marvel, even as she brushes up on those skills to help with the grandchildren. I have an amazing daughter-in-law who expends herself for her family, and this last year my daughter became a mother; it touches my heart to see how devoted she is.
Moms speak their own language. Literally. According to princeton.edu, “With their kids, mothers switch into a special communicative mode known as ‘motherese’ or ‘baby talk’ — an exaggerated and somewhat musical form of speech. While it may sound silly to adults, research has shown that it plays an important role in language learning, engaging infants’ emotions and highlighting the structure in language, to help babies decode the puzzle of syllables and sentences.”
This motherese language involves something called “timbre shift,” and is not unique to English. The Princeton study “... found that the timbre shift was consistent across women who speak 10 languages, including English, and that the differences are strong enough to be reliably picked out …”
A lot of a mother’s instincts are God-given (as evidenced above), which is why it surprises us when we come across moms who do not seem to exhibit natural affection. Not all mothers are wonderful.
Good moms do not coast through life in remote control. Most moms have — and will continue — to zealously look out for the needs of their children.
Many moms are exhausted, often times working a full-time job and then coming home to housework and responsibilities that seem to hem them in. Some have to face parenting alone. Others struggle with addictions or an inability to keep up with all the demands of modern society.
Some moms are financially challenged, and have to make difficult choices.
Technology has added great stress to parenting in general. Should my child have his or her cell phone? How long should my son be allowed to play video games? How long should my daughter be allowed to spend time on social media? Is my daughter being bullied online? Are predators after her? How can I prevent my son or daughter from being exposed to pornography? Which words should I ban, and what ways of communicating are acceptable? In an age of gender confusion, abandoned civil speech and pressure to declare ones sexuality, how can and should I guide my child? How can I control the peers who influence my child?
Some of these pressures are old, but many are new. Modern moms — some alone, some not alone but alone in these battles because of a passive mate — are often on the front lines.
Today’s mom cannot assume that the contemporary world is like the world in which she was reared. It is a very different world; about the only thing that has stayed the same is gravity. Modern moms, in my opinion, need a strong faith grounded in conviction. They need to read and keep abreast of what is happening in the jungle in which their kids must venture. They need to be willing to make the unpopular decision, to focus on the goal: children who turn out to be responsible adults. This goal is more important than pleasing them in the immediate.
Moms have a big task, and most will rise to the occasion. Others will not; instead, they will parent on auto-pilot.
If you are a conscientious mom, you will probably not get the praise you deserve. Your kids may not appreciate you as they should; even your spouse may not appreciate the sacrifices you make. In time, your children may realize what a great mom you were; every year, my wife and I appreciate our parents more and more. Sadly, they are no longer around to hear of our deepened appreciation. Nonetheless, moms are not primarily motivated by appreciation, but by love for their kids. And it is that love that makes most moms exceptional.
