Like many baby boomers, I grew up with cartoons. My all-time favorite was the Rocky and Bullwinkle Show; it explains much of my current sense of humor. But among Loony Tunes, the Flintstones, Huckleberry Hound, the Jetsons and a host of others — was Felix the Cat. Felix was famous for his bag of tricks.
Each of us have our own bags of tricks. They include our talents, abilities, interests and pursuits. Generally speaking, the more tricks in our bag, the better we can flex in life.
This was recently highlighted as Marylu and I are visiting our daughter’s family in Virginia. First, a little background. I am a sinus person. My sinuses have played a huge role in my life; I am hopeful that the Lord will omit them from my resurrection body. But in this life, my sinuses have been nothing to sneeze at. But I have.
Anyhow, I noticed I was feeling stuffy the eve before we began our 12-hour road trip. I cannot always discern the difference between allergy issues and the early stages of a cold. I began using zinc spray to ward off a possible cold, took a COVID test as a precaution and forged ahead with the trip.
Ten hours into the trip, it became obvious I had a cold. What can you do at that point? Next morning, it was clear that my grandson also had a cold, obviously from a source other than me.
It was a miserable situation. I was coughing and hacking and marveling that my sinuses could keep manufacturing so much phlegm. It was nasty. Meanwhile, our poor grandson would wake up frequently during the night, sometimes from coughing. His parents were up a lot. At least it wasn’t the stomach flu.
How does one make the best of the situation? “How did I (grampa) make the best of the situation?” I reached into my bag of tricks. Although you may use different nomenclature, the odds are you do the same.
I slept a lot. I took the appropriate medicines, including my secret weapon: a spray called “Sinus Plumber.” I buy it online. It is made from horseradish and cayenne. It breaks the logjams.
I could not really go anywhere. I could not even attend church Sunday, which disappointed me; I can only visit a particular church when I am here in Virginia. I was stuck at home, and it wasn’t even my own home. In addition, I had to be extra quiet so the baby could nap; he would awaken at the drop of a pin. Being quiet is not my forte.
I had to dig into my bag of tricks. I pulled out my Kindle and did some study in the Book of Zechariah. Most of my reading time involved mysteries — I love a good who-done-it (even more so when I am ill). As my health rebounded, I reached into my bag and effortlessly focused upon my love for cooking. Between the wife and I, we planned today’s dinner: sweet and sour red cabbage, Czech roast duck with caraway seeds and bread dumplings with duck gravy. Tomorrow is Polish-style cabbage rolls, and the day after Hungarian Goulash (which is a beef stew).
I am hoping the wife and I will be able to hike a trail not far away. The baby is recuperating, so we hope that our daughter and son-in-law can enjoy dinner out while we watch him. That’s our story.
So, what’s in your bag of tricks? The more interests you develop, the better off you are when you need them.
You might keep this in mind when buying gifts for younger family members. Consider gifts that develop interests. Here are a few examples: paint-by-number paintings, books on card tricks (or illusion), a beginner guitar (or ukulele or glockenspiel), a set of quality colored pencils or drawing in 3-D for kids books (Mark Kistler). For those with more technical interests, consider a “build your own computer kit;” for kids with athletic interests, sports equipment might hit the spot. We should be on the lookout to add more tricks to our bag!
