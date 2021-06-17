Father’s Day is a special time to celebrate the fathers, grandfathers and father figures in our lives. Maybe even our male friends and comrades.
My mother’s dad died while she was a teenager, about 7 years before she met my dad. My father’s dad died when I was 11 years old, and I remember him well. I lost both my father and father-in-law in 1989. I became a father for the first time in 1985 and again in 1988. Both my father and father-in-law saw our children, but, sadly, our children cannot remember them.
When our youngest graduated from college, I thought to myself, “Good. Now I can die if I have to.” Not that I had a death wish. Like many dads, I longed to see my children in a position to provide for themselves. Most dads naturally love their children, and most dads feel a weight of responsibility to provide and care for them — and usher them into adulthood.
Being a grandfather revived my desire to live longer. I have been blessed with four grandchildren; my hope is to live a fairly long life because, for some reason or another, I desperately want them to remember me when I am gone. Why, exactly, I cannot be sure. My theory is that this is an extension of the fatherly instinct.
There are no such critters as ideal human fathers. The best thing to do is imitate the better qualities of those who influenced us, while passing over the not-so-wonderful ones. A lot of what we value or shun depends on our worldview. Since I write with a Judaeo-Christian worldview, my perspective might differ from yours.
Although my dad was an alcoholic, he was not an abusive one. He went to work everyday, and we were never without life’s necessities. I learned from him the importance of work: showing up everyday, on time, and sober. He turned down overtimes except when he was forced into it (during the summer when fellow workers took vacations). From that example, I learned something about balance — and not being money hungry.
My brother-in-law is seven years older than me. I knew him when he went away to college, so I reasoned I could do the same. When he married my sister, they immediately bought a house, something my parents had never done. I liked what I saw and decided that, when I became an adult, I wanted to own a home.
At the age of 17, I had just started on a road that would have led me to become an alcoholic. It was at that age that I trusted Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, and my life was turned around. I began attending a Bible-oriented church and began the path of discipleship. A few months later, I met a young man at church, George, who was about four years older than I was. He had just gotten out of the army, and had also become a believer. We grew together and decided we could read through the Bible in three months if we put out the effort. And we did. Soon, another new believer, Norman, was added to our group. We encouraged one another in our newfound faith.
The importance of fathers to boys is generally accepted. But, even in adulthood, men need the fellowship of other men.
But women need men too — especially father figures. Evie magazine lists several reasons girls need good dads: “His devotion and discipline sets us up for success, his approval affects our self-esteem, his affection determines our modesty, his behavior toward women affects our self-respect, and his devotion to us will help define our relationships” (Source: eviemagazine.com.
Men and women reared without strong father figure can and do overcome the deficit. But if you were blessed with a half-way decent father who was there for you, appreciate him this Father’s Day! Happy Father’s Day to all our dads!
