Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.