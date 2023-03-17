I have often addressed rapid changes in our society; whether for better or worse, there are scads of them. Today I would like to highlight two.
The first is a growing distrust of government agencies. The FBI, for example, is no longer perceived as a politically neutral organization — at least by many Americans.
According to an article by Anugrah Kumar, “A majority of voters in the United States believe that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has become ‘politically weaponized ...’ according to a recent poll.
“’Do you agree or disagree with this statement: The FBI has become 'politically weaponized, starting from the top in Washington?’ Rasmussen Reports asked 950 U.S. likely voters in a survey conducted March 6-8.”
64% agreed that the FBI has become politically weaponized, with 44% strongly agreeing. The article points out, “Some respondents who say the FBI has been politicized also approve of its actions, according to the survey, which also showed that 90% of voters who strongly approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance also view the FBI at least somewhat favorably.
“When broken down by political affiliation, 59% of Republican voters strongly agree the FBI has been ‘politically weaponized,’ while only 28% of Democrats and 45% of voters not affiliated with either party said the same” (source: christianpost.com).
Whether or not the FBI has become politically weaponized is an issue to be debated, but the fact that so many people believe this suggests — at bare minimum — that the FBI has a serious PR problem. If not addressed, this could become the next target for defunding. That could have even more serious consequences than the defunding of police departments. I believe both the FBI and our police departments are vital.
The potentially negative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) is the second change I am discussing. It is not only Elon Musk who is concerned about AI, and it is difficult to know what to do about it.
Artificial intelligence has significantly changed our society. Back 50 years ago, artificial intelligence may have referred to someone pretending to know something when he knew nothing. That kind of artificial intelligence has been around forever, it seems. Now, AI refers to technology that — in its own way — seems to think.
This joke makes the point: “My wife asked me why I spoke so softly in the house. I said I was afraid Mark Zuckerberg was listening! She laughed. I laughed. Alexa laughed. Siri laughed.” Early versions of AI are all around us.
True potential dangers await us, even in the next decade. According to antrhopic.com, “Simple extrapolations suggest AI systems will become far more capable in the next decade, possibly equaling or exceeding human level performance at most intellectual tasks. AI progress might slow or halt, but the evidence suggests it will probably continue.
“We do not know how to train systems to … behave well. So far, no one knows how to train very powerful AI systems to be robustly helpful, honest, and harmless. Furthermore, rapid AI progress will be disruptive to society and may trigger competitive races that could lead corporations or nations to deploy untrustworthy AI systems. The results of this could be catastrophic, either because AI systems strategically pursue dangerous goals, or because these systems make more innocent mistakes in high-stakes situations” (anthropic.com).
So where is it all heading, long term? Toward “Artificial Super Intelligence” (ASI).
According to Naveen Joshi of Forbes, “The development of Artificial Superintelligence will probably … become by far the most capable forms of intelligence on earth. ASI, in addition to replicating the multi-faceted intelligence of human beings, will be exceedingly better at everything they do because of overwhelmingly greater memory, faster data processing and analysis, and decision-making capabilities. The development of ... ASI will lead to a scenario most popularly referred to as the singularity. And while the potential of having such powerful machines at our disposal seems appealing, these machines may also threaten our existence or at the very least, our way of life” (source: forbes.com).
If we do not exercise our own brains, freedom’s muscles become atrophied. The computers will rule.
Challenges with the FBI. Challenges with AI. Whatever happened to E-I-E-I-O?
