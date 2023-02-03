I love the months of January and February. You can pity me, but please don’t stone me.
A lot of interesting things can and have happened on every day of the calendar. Today we will look at a number of events indexed to today’s date, Feb 4. Incidentally, much of my information comes from Wikipedia, but commentary and expansion is mine, unless cited. Here we go.
In 1789, George Washington was unanimously elected as the first president of the United States by the U.S. Electoral College. Seeing how deeply America is divided in our day, it is hard to believe that we were ever that united!
On this day, John Marshall was sworn in as the fourth chief justice of the United States. He served from 1801-1835 and his court passed rulings that shaped the direction of our country — and its laws — in significant ways.
According to the William and Mary Law School website (aw.wm.edu), “Marshall is best known for two important contributions to modern U.S. government. First, he established the power and prestige of the judiciary department, so that it could claim equal status with Congress and the executive in a balanced government of separated powers. He asserted the judiciary’s authority to expound the Constitution as paramount law and to hold the other branches accountable to that law.
“Second, Marshall interpreted the Constitution in ways that significantly enhanced the powers of the federal government. He believed that those powers, though enumerated, should be construed expansively in order to accomplish the great ends of government. Though limited, federal power was supreme within its allotted sphere, superseding state power whenever there was a conflict. Marshall’s opinions were later used to justify the great expansion of the federal government in the late nineteenth and twentieth centuries.”
On this day in 1859, one of the oldest complete copies of the entire Greek New Testament, the Codex Sinaiticus, was discovered in Egypt by Bible scholar Constantin von Tischendorf. According to Wikipedia, “Along with Codex Alexandrinus and Codex Vaticanus, it is one of the earliest and most complete manuscripts of the Bible, and contains the oldest complete copy of the New Testament. More ancient finds — like many portions of the New Testament on papyrus dating from the second century — were important but did not contain the entire New Testament. They were survivors from an era of intense persecution.
In 1861, the Civil War was brewing. On this day, in Montgomery, Alabama, delegates from six breakaway U.S. states met and launched the process to form the Confederate States of America.
In 1941, the USO was founded to entertain American troops. Although we associate the long-lived Bob Hope with the USO, it was actually Al Jolson who put the bug in FDR’s ear. Jolie had a friend in FDR’s cabinet. Bob Hope was among those who later received the “Al Jolson” award, given for serving our troops.
I still lived in Chicago on Feb. 4, 1977, so when a Chicago Transit Authority elevated train rear-ended and derailed another train, I was not far away. The tragic mishap killed 11 people and injured 180. It was a dark time for the city, but worse than dark for those who lost loved ones.
On this day in 2004, something sociologically huge happened. Facebook was founded by Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin! This was not just the beginning of a major financial enterprise, but the founding of a company that has transformed the way we communicate and socialize. Of course Facebook was not the original social media. An earlier social network launched in 2003 — you might barely remember it: MySpace. Facebook soon took charge and left MySpace in the dust!
I remember, when Facebook was new, thinking it was the domain of junior high kids. I felt that same way about texting. These kids with their cellphones, right? Now, Facebook is still popular with some youth, but is also the domain of people who make me look young. Same thing with texting and cellphones. Who would have thunk?
See, February is not boring. And we just looked at a few of many potential highlights from only one day in the month!
