The news is heavy. Reports about the war in Ukraine, fear of nuclear war, shortages in stores and significant inflation — lots of bad news out there. There are lots of things we do to help us cope with life’s stresses; humor is one such outlet.
For over two years, I have posted four jokes per week (usually on Mondays) for my Facebook friends to read — and then vote for their favorites. All of us have some sense of humor (or, at least, I think we do); nonetheless, what makes us laugh varies. Incongruity is the trigger, most often. When it comes to humor, one man’s meat is another man’s poison.
Today, I would like to share some jokes that have garnered the best response. Hopefully some of them will tickle your funny bone.
I found an oil lamp, took it home, and rubbed it to clean it up. Out popped a genie, asking me for my wish. I told him, "I wish I had the body of a 25-year-old man!"
Now it's lying in the middle of my living room, and I don't know what to tell the police.
Another popular joke reads as follows: Vegans have hurt the human race from the very beginning. If Eve had eaten the serpent instead of the fruit, we wouldn't be in this mess.
Did you hear about the roofer who came down with a case of shingles?
No wonder roofers are so arrogant. Just because they work on a roof, they think they’re above everyone else!
How about this one? A man sailed through his interview; the employer remarked, "The application looks great, but I noticed a seven-year gap since your last job. What happened?"
The applicant explained, "Oh, I went to yale."
The employer extends his hand. "Fine. You are hired; you can start tomorrow."
The new employee exclaims, "Yay! I got the yob!"
This one you might have to think about. A mathematician wanders back home at 3 a.m. and proceeds to get an earful from his wife.
“You’re late!” she yells. “You said you’d be home by 11:45!”
“Actually,” the mathematician replies coolly, “I said I’d be home by a quarter of 12.”
How about this one? I don't like people who refuse to cover their mouths and noses when they sneeze. Those people make me sick.
Here’s another quick one: My wife told me I had to stop acting like a flamingo. So I put my foot down.
Or how about this one? A cable repairman was walking by and he asked me what time it was. I replied, "It is between 1 and 8 p.m."
Did you hear about the Irish botanist who was trying to cross a four-leaf clover with poison ivy? He was hoping for a rash of good luck.
Did you hear what Dr. Frankenstein’s New Year’s resolution was? To make new friends.
What did the third wise man say after his friends had already presented gold and frankincense? “But wait, there’s myrrh!”
I decided to sing along with my concertina when I was visiting a rehab unit to entertain the patients. Visiting with a patient, I told him, "I hope you get better soon." He replied, "I hope you get better soon, too."
I asked my date to meet me at the gym today. She didn't show up. That's when I realized we weren't going to work out.
This one was from a sermon introduction, but I thought I would use it as a finale. Here goes.
Two men went hunting in Canada, and they hired a pilot take them to remote spot. They shot six elk. The pilot objected, “We can’t fly with that many; way too heavy. We can only take three.”
“Last year we had the same kind of plane and took six elk.”
“Okay,” said pilot. “If you did it last year, then I guess we can do it this year.”
They took off, but could not clear the hills and crashed. All survived.
“Where are we?” one hunter asked the other.
“Oh, about a mile from where we crashed last year!” replied the other.
Have a cheerful day!
