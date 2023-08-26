Andy Corbley captures the words and story of Penny Schilling about her brother Joe in an article titled, “My Brother Died a Hero Going Back to Save 4 Seniors in Maui Wildfire.”
“From what we know, when Joe started to evacuate, there were elderly people in his community who were stranded,” said Joe’s sister, Penny Schilling.
“He helped an elderly woman to escape and she is the one who verified what happened,” said Schilling.
“Apparently, Joe had gone back into the building to help another 4 senior Maui citizens who were unable to leave. He collected them in his apartment where he sent a text message to Penny saying he was trying to keep the smoke out” (source: goodnewsnetwork.org).
Sadly, I suspect we will hear many tragic stories similar to the above.
The fires in Hawaii and Canada — including a new surge of fires in Canada’s British Columbia province — are still making headlines. When will the end be in sight?
I wrote about this subject last week, but I am not through. So this is part two.
Many reports about these fires carry with them an obligatory mention about global warming, as though this were the only culprit. Are we beginning to make global warming the scapegoat for all problems, the sole factor in all natural disasters?
I am among those who believe the earth is getting warmer; it seems obvious. Where I diverge from the party line is that I am skeptical about our ability to completely stop this warming. Even if we could get to a point where we no longer left a carbon footprint, it would take decades to get to that point. On the one hand, these fires could quickly cancel out some of our attempts to reduce atmospheric carbon. On the other hand, we would be even worse off if we hadn’t become more green.
Putting some eggs in the green basket is wise; putting the whole dozen there — not so much.
Even if the earth began cooling, we would still have tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes and fires. Maybe fewer, but still too many. Global warming should not distract us from handling these challenges in a shrewder manner. One such challenge is out-of-control fires.
According to a recent BBC news video by Sanjana Bhambhani, Ingrid Holmquist and Anna Bressanin titled, “Maui’s grass-fire cycle explained,” we can see that other factors besides drought and global warming have factored into these Hawaiian runaway fires.
Hawaii has changed. At one time, it produced much of the world’s pineapple and sugar. The plantations, however, have been abandoned; these industries have moved elsewhere. When Hawaii had active plantations, they were thoroughly irrigated with a flow of water. These man-made wetlands prevented fires from spreading. Non-indigenous grasses have grown in place of pineapples and sugar cane. The irrigation is gone. Grasses kindle quickly when dry, thus creating a fire utopia.
From what I have read about the Canadian fires, changes in practice (as has been the case in California as well) have removed barriers to runaway fires. Both entities had abandoned or reduced controlled or prescribed burning, once used to maintain forest health and to prevent uncontrollable fires.
A Harvard Gazette article by Kat J. McAlpine explains that things are in the process of changing (in the U.S.): “With more research indicating the benefits of prescribed fires … (we are) poised to change. In August 2022, the Biden Administration designated nearly $2 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce hazardous wildfire fuels through prescribed burns and land management measures.”
What is goofy about all this is that when the earth was cooler, we had plans in place to reduce fires through controlled burning. The Hawaiian economy included irrigated pineapple and sugar plantations which served as fire stops. Now that the earth has become hotter and more drought-ridden, we have reduced or eliminated these fire controllers. What is wrong with this picture?
