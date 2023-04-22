Organized teen mobs, sometimes called “rob mobs,” “wolf pack mobs,” or “flash mobs” are a growing problem in our nation. We first began hearing about them over a decade ago. At first glance, it seems we are seeing a new teen mob surge.
The term “flash mob” at one time referred to surprise musical gatherings at malls or other places. The term had a positive association. Sadly, the term has been hijacked by the media to refer to these violent mobs and their ensuant criminal behavior.
Very recently, our attention has been drawn to three flash mob gatherings in the past week. Two of them were in Chicago, ending at Millennium Park. According to the Chicago NBC station, “Chicago police responded to massive crowds of teenagers Saturday night at Millennium Park...Video taken Saturday night showed a massive presence at the park, along with large groups of people in the area. A similar gathering took place Friday night near 31st Street Beach and eventually came to an end after a teenager was shot.
“One witness, who asked not to be identified, said he saw a chaotic scene unfold.
“’It’s heartbreaking, kids fighting, chasing each other, some of them got guns,’ he said. ‘It’s really heartbreaking when one of them actually gets hurt, and that’s unfortunate, happened last night.’
“Hundreds of teenagers, possibly even thousands, gathered at the beach after seeing flyers posted on social media for a meetup of teens.
“...The gathering ended after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh just before 9 p.m. The gunshots sent hundreds of teens running and sparked panic across the beach” [nbcchicago.com].
These two gatherings might best come under the category of “flash mob.” But, a few days later, Fox News reported a “flash rob” in Compton, California (near LA.):
“A video recorded a mob of California youth breaking into a gas station convenience store and then stealing what police say were thousands of dollars of products.
“...Video taken of the incident shows unidentified people first crowding around the entrance of the convenience store at the ARCO gas station and kicking down its glass door to gain entry.
“Once inside, people could be seen swiping items from the stores’ shelves, with one smiling person taking packages of condoms and cigarettes.
“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said products collectively worth thousands of dollars were stolen...police said that since they are ‘currently limited with their staffed personnel,’ they ‘couldn’t intervene with the giant takeover groups for safety concerns’ and being ‘outnumbered,’ according to ABC7.
“No arrests have been made in connection to the incident” [foxnews.com].
Wikipedia explains this phenomenon a little further:
“Flash robs operate using speed and sheer numbers in order to intimidate any resistance and complete the act before police can respond. While often viewed as a form of theft or looting (the illegal taking of items), these crimes more closely fit the definition of robbery because the large crowd creates an implied threat of violence should employees or bystanders attempt to intervene. Many investigations into these robberies have shown that they are planned ahead of time using social media, and the participants do not all necessarily know each other personally” [en.wikipedia.org].
Many factors contribute to this phenomenon, IMO. Social media makes it easy to nurture and organize such mobs. The breakdown of the family is perhaps the strongest contributor, as I see it. When can ask, “Where are the parents,” but many children have only one parent, and sometimes that parent is on drugs or in and out of jail. Youth are often raised without a strong moral compass, and these youth can influence other more fortunate kids who were given moral direction and had two parents. In addition, some parents may be too permissive and afraid to exercise their God-given authority. Cities that have defunded their police forces only make the problem worse.
Our leaders need to ponder what they can do to address this problem. It is not an easy challenge.
