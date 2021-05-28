Just hearing the name, “Memorial Day” brings joy to my ears. To my way of thinking, Memorial Day is when summer really begins (in the practical sense). That’s my first reaction. My second reaction is to picture a flag with its red, white and blue colors proudly waving in the wind.
I begin to contemplate those who died during times of war, the brave men and women who laid down their lives so I could be free. About 656,000 Americans have lost their lives serving our country in time of war, true heroes. Freedom is free to me, but cost them their lives. It is a solemn thought.
America boasts about 15 million wartime veterans living among us in 2021. The pandemic has taken its toll on them. On the one hand, we have lost 12,000 veterans to the COVID-19 virus; on the other hand, 2.4 million veterans have been fully vaccinated (source: wallethub.com). Although Veteran’s Day is the designated time to celebrate our veterans at large, it is hard not to think of them on Memorial Day as well.
While some of us are grilling burgers and enjoying the weather this weekend, others are working. Not everyone has a lazy, leisurely three-day holiday. According to BusinessNewsDaily.com, “More than 40% of companies still require at least some employees to work the holiday ... nearly 20% of businesses have at least some members of their technical staff working on Memorial Day, and 15% of businesses said they’ll have security and public safety workers doing the same.”
If you factor in emergency, medical, law-enforcement, clergy, social workers, fire protectors, store personnel, restaurant workers, etc., into the equation, many folks are working this and other holidays — including Christmas! So while we are enjoying some time off, let’s be appreciative for it!
What are you doing with the rest of this weekend? Many are traveling. Accord to CNN, about 37 million people were expected to congest our highways and skies. Sadly, we can anticipate tallies of over 41,000 car accidents and about 360 casualties this holiday weekend. This is certainly the dark side of the holiday! About 37% of those fatalities will be alcohol related! So please, do not drink and drive!
Over this weekend — perhaps as you are reading — Marylu and I will grill some meat, work on our grounds, enjoy church (which will include remembering our war dead), enjoy some bike riding, do a few home repairs — and probably visit with family members. Boredom is not in our vocabulary. Others will be participating in a running or walking marathon, while yet others will flood the home centers and/or clothing stores.
There are a host of differences between last year and this year. A year ago we were not traveling, we were not doing recreational shopping, we were not enjoying parades, we were not going out to eat or having friends (or even family) over for a cookout. We were doing church online, experiencing virtual visits with our physicians, and our world suddenly shrunk to our house or apartment.
Aren’t you glad that this year is different? Many of us will enjoy one another unmasked this holiday season. We are creeping closer to that elusive COVID finish line!
Of course not everyone is vaccinated, and many will choose to remain masked and take other precautions; but for many of us, the plague is lifting and life is returning to normal, at least within our circles. In a sense, Memorial Day has a triple meaning this year: a time to remember and respect those who gave their lives, a time to enjoy ourselves with leisure activity, and a time to celebrate that the COVID cloud is dissipating above our heads, along with its gloom and doom.
May you find the rest of your Memorial Day weekend delightful!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.