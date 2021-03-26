It had been quite a while since my imaginary friends, Emil and Elmer, stopped by for a visit. The two brothers arrived at my door and were about to ring the bell when I startled them by opening the door.
“Cone on in, guys. Coffee just finished brewing,” I informed as I beckoned them to have a seat. I quickly returned with three steaming cups.
“Tanzanian Pea Berry, fresh ground,” I smiled proudly.
“We have a lot of news to catch up on!” Emil rushed, deflating my announcement. “I sure was sorry to hear about us losing Larry Kirkman. My son took saxophone lessons from him years ago. He was one of the best. A pillar.”
“Yes, he was,” I replied. “Kokomo has a park band that is the envy of other community bands throughout the state. Larry Kirkman is a lot of the reason for this. He was an amazing man who added much to the feel of Kokomo.”
“Yep, I ‘gree with you two. Larry was something else,” Elmer added. “I loved it when he played in the Retired Rum Runners. We’re all gonna miss him.”
“Changing subjects,” Emil chimed in, “What a tragedy to read about that homicide-suicide near Greentown. Think of those poor children, raised without their parents. If that happened because of an accident, that would be horrible. But intentionally — I can’t imagine the grief.”
“You’re right, Emil, we can’t imagine,” I cautioned. “All we can do is listen, pray and show concern. The worst thing to do is offer advice or say ‘It will be okay’ or ‘It could be worse.’ We can sympathize, but we do not understand — not really.”
“Okay, guys, let’s talk about somethin’ far away, not so personal,” Elmer directed. “What do you think ‘bout this move to make Washington, D.C., a state? I think it’s crazy.”
“I did a little math work on that,” I responded. “Our smallest state, Rhode Island, is over 1,200 miles square. Washington, D.C., is 68 miles square! The population of Rhode Island is over 1 million, the population of D.C. is under 700,000. I personally think Rhode Island is too small to be its own state, but it is huge compared to D.C.”
“You would think they could divide up D.C. between Maryland and Virginia, half and half. Or make a state out of the whole D.C. Metropolitan area, with Maryland and Virginia surrendering suburban territory,” Emil added.
“Yeah, but I read somewhere that the crime rate is so bad in D.C. — who would want to annex it?” Elmer commented.
“Let me Google it,” I offered. In a moment, I read what surfaced first, “With a crime rate of 60 per 1,000 residents, Washington has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes — from the smallest towns to the very largest cities. One's chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in 17” [source: neighborhoodscout.com].
Emil opined: “What seems really weird about this is that Puerto Rico, with a population over 3 million and 3.5 thousand square miles, is not a state. Yet Puerto Rico voted for statehood in 2012 and in 2017. The 2017 vote was 97% in favor of statehood (Wikipedia). I think Uncle Sam wants the economics and crime rate to improve there first.”
“Maybe we should wait for D.C. to clean up its act first, like we are with Puerto Rico?” Emil added.
I added my thoughts: “Perhaps it’s best to leave it as it is, but give the District of Columbia at least a vote in the House. You know, the old ‘no taxation without representation thing.’ We could do the same for Puerto Rico, even if it takes an amendment.”
“Sure would mess up a lot of flags if we added another state,” Elmer quipped. “And we couldn’t sing ‘Fifty Nifty United States’ anymore.”
Yep, the three of us can solve the world’s problems.
