I don’t know about you, but the gas pipe replacement work around town is getting old. Sometimes, it has been downright miserable.
According to a Kokomo Tribune article from April 16, the NIPSCO project will install “77 miles of new gas lines. ... The project was meant to be finished at the end of this year, but the timeline has been pushed back to 2022 after crews were forced to stop entering customers’ houses last year during the pandemic. … ”
This seemingly relentless inconvenience is the price we have to pay for gas service, folks. Our friends in the country usually have electric stoves, electric water heaters and electric dryers — but they may pay up to twice as much in energy costs. We save a fortune in the long run, making our misery in the short run more bearable. Ponder a winter power outage: it sure is nice to put on a pot of soup or do some baking to heat up our homes, is it not?
Kokomo residents have long been a “gas-loving people.” Our city became famous for its gas wells. According to publichistory.iupui.edu, “The first well in Kokomo was located just southwest of the Washington Street bridge over Wildcat Creek, across from Foster Park and near what is now the downtown business district. It was drilled in late 1886 by a Pennsylvania company that was hired to keep drilling until they ‘ran out of money, came out in China, or found gas, whichever came first.’ More wells followed — four in 1887. In 1888, a group calling itself the Kokomo Board of Trade advertised 10 wells and a total capacity of 46 million cubic feet of gas per day. The headline read, ‘Kokomo — the Great Manufacturing Centre of Indiana.’”
I remember reading somewhere (sorry about my failure to document this, folks) that gas was so abundant in Kokomo that Kokomo Opalescent Glass at one time had a free supply. The gas boom in Kokomo helped to establish our city as an industrial town and put us on the map.
Some of you, my readers, live in 19th-Century homes that still have gas pipes in the ceiling from the days of gas lighting (hopefully they are no longer connected!). In my parents’ house, electricians used the old gas pipes to anchor new electrical boxes. Gas lighting lead to things such as evening church services and a host of evening activities. Streets were now lit, and city businesses were no longer limited to daytime operation.
Yet, in the old days, it was not very common to heat with gas. Where I grew up, we were the last family on the block to still have coal heat. My aunt and uncle had their coal furnace converted to gas, as many people did in the 1950s and '60s.
We eventually converted to gas space heaters. One heater was actually part of a range. The range was wider than most, and the heater was built into the side. A long pipe carried the gas exhaust into the chimney opening. We had another space heater in our dining room. Between the two of them, they kept the house warm.
Like most readers, I am now blessed with a gas furnace, controlled by a thermostat. In even the coldest weather, our house is cozy and toasty.
We might get aggravated when we have to change our routes or work around lane closures. It’s is no fun to feel like we are driving through a pinball machine, dodging cones and praying that the temporary iron plates hold as we drive over excavated areas. But eventually the construction vehicles will move on to irritate people in other cities, and we will continue to enjoy the benefits of natural gas!
