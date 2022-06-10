The other week, I enjoyed attending the wedding of a young lady who grew up in our church, and whose parents are longstanding friends.
I have experienced weddings from a variety of angles. Marylu and I enjoyed our outdoor wedding in my sister’s yard in Lombard, Illinois. That was way back in 1980.
I have officiated dozens of weddings, and was honored to officiate my son’s wedding — and the weddings of two of my nieces. I gave my daughter away at her wedding. When I walked her down the aisle, it was as though time had been slowed; the short aisle seemed quite the journey.
Weddings are just one type of special occasion. This past week, we made a quick trip to the Chicago area. My oldest cousin, Wally, passed away, and we wanted to attend his viewing and funeral. Wally was nearly 14 years older than I; he set the tone for the rest of his cousins.
Wally’s claim to fame was that he invented the chewy granola bar and held several other patents for Quaker Oats; he worked as their food chemist for over 30 years. Other than brief greetings at a funeral home visitation, I had no meaningful conversation with Wally for decades. In recent years, I called him several times. I cherish those conversations. If I had not taken initiative, they would never have happened.
Although not all our extended family could attend the service and dinner, it was the first time we had seen these family members for over a decade. It lifted my spirit to reminiscence and enjoy the company of a few folks who have known me all my life, or the few I knew since their infancy. Marylu has been part of the family for over four decades, and she is always eager to know my family better. It was completely pleasant (partly because our family members are wise enough to avoid talking politics!).
What do funerals and weddings have in common? They are occasions when we crave to celebrate, mourn or receive comfort from our extended families.
Such an opportunity is not available for everyone, however, because many families are conflicted or fragmented. Nonetheless, even limited amounts of family support can be a blessing.
It takes reasonable and considerate people to get along; most families have their disenchanted members, mine included. Who hasn’t heard of a fight at a wedding reception, for example (a good reason not to have an open bar at a wedding reception, by the way). Who hasn’t heard of siblings fighting over the inheritance — even before the body of their loved one is laid to rest? Bitter divorces make it almost impossible for some families to declare a temporary truce in order to support or celebrate with a family member.
But even if we cannot get all the family together, even if some family members are estranged and want nothing to do with us — we can keep in touch with those who are willing to stay in touch. Some families have annual reunions, for example, and already have mechanisms in place to help members keep in touch with one another. Many do not.
In such cases, it takes only one family member to take initiative, to communicate with others about weddings, funerals or even impending deaths in the family. My sister did some of this in the past, but she has been deceased for over a decade; late in life, I have taken her place. I wish I had taken it upon myself to do this — and more — years ago. We would be a closer family if I had. No, this was not my responsibility in particular, but my life would have been richer had I (or someone else) taken initiative earlier.
If your family needs someone to take initiative, might you consider making those calls and being that somebody? If you do, do not expect others to take turns at initiating; that is not how relationships always work.
Family members usually do want to be connected to their extended families, but they are just not going to make it happen. Ponder the opportunity.
