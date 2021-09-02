Emil rapped at my front door.
“Come in, Emil,” I offered. “Is the bell not working?”
“I just didn’t think of it,” Emil confessed. “My mind has been preoccupied.”
I didn’t know how to interpret what he said, so I gestured for him to have a seat on the couch.
“Let me get you a cup of coffee,” I offered. Emil nodded.
I knew the best thing for me to do was listen.
“All this bad news is really getting to me,” he explained. “I have two friends in the hospital with COVID, I have a relative in Mississippi where Hurricane Ida hit, and I was heartbroken to hear we lost a Marine from Logansport. I think his name was Humberto Sanchez. The way we trashed our former friends in Afghanistan breaks my heart.”
“Yes, I hear you. I am upset over these same things,” I commented. “You have a right to be down.”
“Then there was that earthquake in Haiti,” he continued. “And this COVID spike, this creepy delta variant.”
“Lots of misery in our world right now,” I nodded. “It is hard to just dismiss it from our minds.”
“I don’t like this aging thing, either,” Emil appended. “Arthritis. Tests. Strong medicines with side effects. I am bummed. I pray and study Scripture, and it helps some. But how do you cope, Ed?”
“Like you, I pray and read the Word. But I also try to accept feeling down as part of life, facing reality. Some people get so low they need medical help, and they should get it. But most of us struggle with depression at a lesser level. I try to work with it and through it rather than seek an instant escape. I think you, Emil, are handling it well.”
“What do you mean?” Emil replied.
“Well, what kind of things are you doing these days?” I asked.
“I came over here and bent your ear,” Emil replied.
“That’s great,” I responded. “That is what friends are for, to actually listen and not minimize your feelings. Instead of trying to convince you that you should not feel the way you do, a good friend accepts that you do feel as you say. What else do you do?”
“I listen to music,” Emil added. “Happy music. And I have been reading some fiction books. Lately Agatha Christie.”
“Excellent, excellent!” I commented.
“You like Agatha Christie?” Emil queried.
“Well, yes. But I meant it is wonderful you are reading, and fiction is an especially good way to get a break from what ails you,” I clarified. “Anything else?”
“Well, Elvira and I go to church every Sunday, we volunteer at the mission, we took in the Frank Sinatra concert at Foster Park and we have been walking around the neighborhood,” he continued. “And I made a trip to the library. Funny how that made me feel better.”
“Perfect!” I added. “See, you are doing a lot of the right things.”
“Then why do I feel down?” he asked with a puzzled look.
“Because sometimes we just feel blue and are not psyched to focus on the positives. It’s a normal part of life. Rather than trying to escape it, we need to wait it out. We can break it up and keep it in check, as you are doing, or we can turn our frustrations in toward ourselves,” I explained. “When people isolate themselves, avoid other people and have too many blocks of long time on their hands, it makes things worse. Helping others also helps from focusing too much on yourself. When you get depressed, you can turn selfish.”
“So you are saying to embrace the blues, but keep them in check?” Emil clarified.
“That is what I am saying,” I replied.
“Thanks, Ed,” Emil offered. “At least I don’t feel guilty about being down or like I am a leper It’s just a temporary, normal state. I wouldn’t mind another cup of coffee.”
“Sure,” I scurried to the kitchen. As I poured the coffee, I reminded myself about how we humans are more alike than we care to admit.
