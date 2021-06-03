Years ago, older Hoosiers would tell me stories about the Interurban railroad that connected cities and towns in central Indiana. When I grew up in the Chicago area, the old folks would talk about the superiority of street cars in contrast to the bus system that replaced them.
But for most of my life, the world of transportation has been stable. The Segway was supposed to revolutionize transportation, but proved little more than a novelty. In recent years, electric vehicles are the talk of the town, and the prognosis is that new technologies — even apart from government subsides — will one day make the EV vehicles reign supreme. In the next few years, however, our traveling options may change in surprising ways.
One of those changes involves returning to a mode of transportation that was devastated in a single day in May of 1937. The mode of transportation: the dirigible. The cause of its demise: The Hindenburg disaster. The world renowned airship caught on fire and 36 people died in the disaster. This created a confidence crisis. Dirigibles were no longer considered safe.
Up until that time, dirigibles, blimps and other strange floating aircraft were on the rise; their future looked bright. Futurists sketched pictures of the “City of Tomorrow” with floating aircraft hovering over skyscrapers. Now, 84 years later, a new dirigible-like aircraft is in the works, the Hybrid Air Vehicle. Besides offering luxury and an enjoyable ride, this new incarnation is environmentally friendly. According to goodnewsnetwork.org, “Hybrid Air Vehicles … are within 4 years of their first-planned commercial flight of the Airlander10 — a hybrid-electric airship that produces 75% fewer emissions per mile traveled than a passenger jet.
“Designed for short hops on oft-taken business trips — like Oslo to Stockholm or Liverpool to Belfast — it offers … a chance to return to the convenience of the air travel.
“ ... With unpressurized cabins made possible by lower flying altitudes, the trip is silent, and with floor-to-ceiling windows all passengers, whether window or aisle, have unimpeded views of the world below and beyond.
“ ... But it’s the concept art of the cabin arrangements that really brings the old European idea of dirigible travel alive again — with luxurious couches, tables, bars, workstations and food service.”
I don’t know about you, but I would love to take a trip on a luxurious dirigible!
We have been reaching to revive a mode of transportation from the past; let’s now reach into the future. How about a car that can also fly? Behold, the dream has arrived — although you shouldn’t expect to own one too soon. Unless, perhaps, your butler is reading my column to you.
According to the BBC, “Far smaller than a commercial plane, most are designed with rotors instead of wings, which allow for vertical takeoff and landing. Tilt rotors, for example, allow for efficiency in forward flight at longer distances, while multi rotors are designed to reduce noise in hover flight. Most important, these vehicles are designed to offer faster commutes than traditional modes of transit for individuals, especially in traffic-clogged cities.”
Traffic jam? No problem. Just fly away. Sounds good to me! The article explains that other versions offer jet packs to help you zoom away. All of this has to be cleared by the powers that be, so you need to be patient about this one, even if you have a butler.
If you want something new, have a big bankroll and are in the market for a semi-truck, the future should arrive before this year ends!
According to motorauthority.com, “While the likes of Toyota, General Motors and Daimler Trucks are still out testing semi-trailer trucks powered by hydrogen, Hyundai already has one in production in the form of the Xcient Fuel Cell.
“ ... In North America, Hyundai said the Xcient Fuel Cell will be available on the market in 2021. The automaker is in talks with several local governments and transport companies in the United States in particular to establish potential partnerships involving the trucks.”
Wow. I am glad that one thing, however, stays the same: vehicles are about getting us from here to there!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.