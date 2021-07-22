When out of town friends visit, I brag about Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Not only do I brag about its beauty, I also brag about what it replaced. Taking an area that was a relentless flood headache and engineering a sports stadium (that stays dry) in its stead — that was ingenious!
In my opinion, our nation and, for that matter, the world, needs to learn the principle from the above example. This is especially true with global warming.
Weather has always been in the news, but recently more so: we witnessed killer heat in the northwest while our German friends were traumatized by fatal flooding. Many authorities have postulated global warming is to blame. Others say particular incidents cannot be directly tied to warming trends. Still others say global warming is a political myth. Yet others — like myself — say global warming is apparently happening, but our efforts cannot stop it, merely slow it down. Warming may stop or reverse on its own — we cannot rule out unknown factors or cycles yet undiscovered. Nonetheless, it seems reasonable to assume the warming pattern will continue.
I have long argued that we should put our efforts into accommodating higher sea levels and temperatures. While reducing pollution should always be in vogue, we should prepare for a warmer world.
We also need to be honest. Sometimes what looks like we are reducing pollution is actually transferring pollution. For example, the carbon footprint from making batteries for electric automobiles — or what we do with expended batteries — has to be taken into account. On the other hand, it is clear we are making some actual progress, even if we take five steps forward and four back.
The push to slow global warming has distracted us from preparing for it. Back when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, I found it disconcerting that the city was rebuilt on the same site. To my way of thinking, we are waiting for a repeat. A city built on a lower level then the water surrounding it is not a good idea, especially with water levels rising.
If the earth continues to get warmer, we can expect more flooding, more scorching summer temperatures (and thus need for more indoor cooling) and ever increasing pressure to reduce greenhouse gases. There is no one solution for greener indoor climate control, but many potential contributing solutions. One promising source of “green” heating and cooling is begging to be tapped: abandoned coal mines.
According to skytruth.org, there are 48,529 registered abandoned coal mines in our country. That does not include the many mines that are not registered, nor mines that are still active but will eventually be abandoned.
According to the BBC, “A quarter of the UK's homes sit above abandoned coal mines, long since flooded with water. Now, the mines are being put to a new, zero-carbon use.”
One British entrepreneur ran water pipes into a mine to heat his warehouse. The mine will adjust water temperature up (or down) to 59 degrees. Then, with a little additional heat, the water can theoretically heat factories, storage facilities, offices — and even nearby homes.
In the U.S., some of these abandoned mines present an ecological headache. Once their energy-saving value is recognized, investors would be motivated (or required) to deal with these ecological issues, such as leaching acidity. Like Kokomo Municipal Stadium, wouldn’t it be great to turn a liability (polluting abandoned mines) into an asset?
Ohio University researchers are studying the feasibility of using mines to heat or cool facilities within close proximity to the mines. According to energynews.us, “Geothermal systems take advantage of steady below-ground temperatures, usually by circulating fluid through a closed loop of pipes that run underground and then up through buildings on the surface. In the winter, the fluid is warmed as it passes underground. In the summer, it’s the reverse.”
Coal mines, however, would kick Geo-thermal heating and cooling up several notches and reduce our nation’s fossil fuel consumption by more than a few percentage points.
Although many of us seek help from above, I think it is okay (in this case) to get help from below!
