Most Americans are sad to say “goodbye” to Queen Elizabeth II. The queen weathered many storms and was forced to adjust to all sorts of social changes — including some within her own family.
I never met the Queen, but I was familiar with her image from a young age. My dad was a stamp collector, so I became interested in stamp collecting at perhaps the age of 5 (and I still collect). Although I have a bountiful collection of American stamps, my real love is international collecting.
Stamp collecting and cooking international recipes are great ways to sample the world’s nation without leaving home. And both are a lot cheaper than air fare and motel rooms!
But back to our subject. Queen Elizabeth’s face or profile is on more stamps — by far — than anyone else. You can find her image on stamp after stamp issued by the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand — and a host of other nations from around the world, including past or current colonies. In the U.S., some of our more common roll stamps are flags; in the UK., they are profiles of the Queen. In some ways, her image has been a token of stability in a crazy, ever-changing world.
But I have another remote connection to Queen Elizabeth. The Queen’s chaplain for many years, John Stott, was one of the most revered evangelical leaders in the world; during the 1970s, some may have even viewed him as second only to Billy Graham for his influence (although Stott was not an evangelist). In addition to organizing the evangelicals within the Anglican Church, “he was made Queen’s chaplain in 1959, and ... became a bestselling Christian theologian of more than 50 books.” He was a leading academic and encouraged evangelicals to develop their intellectual skills. Sadly, Stott left his earthly home in 2011.
When I was a student at Moody Bible Institute, we were honored to enjoy John Stott daily for an entire week of messages. The Queen’s chaplain took us through the Book of Ephesians. While studying at the institute, I was privileged to hear a number of Evangelicalism’s top leaders — but none with more dignity and perception. The Queen had an amazing chaplain!
On a whimsical note, I gained a bit of a reputation among my peers for my John Stott imitation. I used two of Stott’s summary points from his series on Ephesians: “The New Society,” and “The New Relationship.” My spiel went something like this, “We have, as it were, a new relationship, and thus find ourselves part of a new society.”
Guys would stop me on the dorm elevator, and say, “Ed, do John Stott for us!” I always obliged.
There is another connection we Americans have to British royalty. Most of us were taught the patriotic song, “My Country Tis of Thee.” Were you aware that this tune was written by an Englishman? The same tune is used for “God save the Queen” (or King), the UK’s national anthem!
According to Wikipedia, “’God Save the King’ is the defacto national anthem of the United Kingdom and ... used by New Zealand ... as well as for several of the UK’s territories. … It is also the royal anthem (for) ... Australia … Canada ... Belize ... Antigua and Barbuda ... Bahamas … and most other Commonwealth realms.”
According to Wikipedia, “The Commonwealth comprises 56 countries, across all inhabited continents. The members have a combined population of 2.4 billion people, almost a third of the world population, with 1.4 billion living in India, and 94% living in either Asia or Africa.” Wow.
Let’s get back to Kokomo. On Sunday, Sept. 11, our church keyboard player (she is bright) chose to play the above tune as a prelude to accomplish a dual purpose. She wanted to honor the late Queen Elizabeth and to honor the brave men and women who died (or suffered loss) from the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. One simple tune would help us grieve two distinct losses, separated by an ocean and more than two decades!
We honor the victims and heroes of Sept. 11; we say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth respectfully and sincerely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.